Bigg Boss 20: What exactly happened between Gullu and Nakul Dhull that led to a physical fight?

Things turned violent at the Bigg Boss 20 house on Tuesday's episode. A light-hearted moment went downhill after an altercation turned into a physical fight between Gullu and wildcard entrant Nakul Dhull. BB loyalists who missed the episode have been curious about what exactly unfolded between the two that led to the fight. Let us decode it for you.

Bigg Boss 20: What led to the fight between Gullu and Nakul?

A light-hearted moment between Qazi and Scout soon turned into a heated confrontation in the Bigg Boss 20 house. The situation escalated after Nakul Dhull overheard a conversation involving Qazi, Aman, Mahi and Gullu.

Qazi was seen spitting in Scout's ear during a playful moment. Later, Qazi, Aman, Mahi and Gullu were discussing the incident when Nakul overheard them. He then approached Scout and his group, including Yung DSA, Love Gill and Aamrapali Dubey, claiming that the group was making jokes at his expense.

The housemates later confronted Qazi about the conversation. "Were you making fun of it and all?" Scout asked him. Nakul then questioned Qazi about why he had not called out the behaviour as wrong within his own group, especially since he had earlier questioned Nakul over other issues.

The argument soon took a physical turn. Gullu asked Nakul, "Bhidna hai kya (Do you want to fight)?" The two then clashed and pushed each other. Nakul grabbed Gullu by the collar, and the latter almost fell to the sofa in the garden area. Nakul, however, didn't stop. He kept pushing through, trying to get back at Gullu as other contestants intervened and tried to stop the physical fight.

Mahhi Vij loses her temper

Mahhi confronted Nakul after the altercation and questioned his actions. "You cannot hit my friend?" she screamed, followed by, "How dare you?" She also asked, "This is what you have come here to do? Maarega hamein?" Mahi then demanded that Bigg Boss throw Nakul out of the house.

Meanwhile, other contestants stepped in to calm everyone down and prevent the situation from escalating further.

Will Nakul Dhull be evicted?

A source told India TV that Nakul has already been evicted from the show. It will be shown in tonight's episode of the show.

Meanwhile, the promo for the October 14 episode hints at another confrontation inside the house. Aasif Khan was seen getting into an argument with Love Gill. Every contestant wanted Nakul out of the show.

Later, Bigg Boss addressed all the housemates in the main area and announced, "A major law of my house has been broken."

Bigg Boss 20 airs daily on JioHotstar at 9 pm and at 10.30 pm on Colors.

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Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij hits Nakul Dhull during heated clash with Gullu; video goes viral | Watch