Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar Update: Salman Khan calls out Qazi Touqeer over Kanika showdown

During the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman asked Qazi what had led Kanika to feel hurt and wanted him to reflect on his actions during the week. Qazi explained that he had treated Arishfa Khan like a close friend, which had contributed to the emotions and reactions surrounding the situation.

While Salman acknowledged that Qazi had been playing well overall, he told him that this particular week he had not been a good player. He also questioned why Qazi continued explaining his intentions instead of letting the matter go. Salman pointed out that if something had hurt Qazi during the week, he should have moved on rather than repeatedly stretching the issue. He told Qazi that he had “made the scene rubber and stretched it”.

The conversation then moved to an apology. Salman asked Qazi whether he had apologised to Kanika, to which Kanika confirmed that he had not.

Salman tells Qazi an apology cannot be treated casually

Salman reprimanded Qazi over his approach to saying sorry and questioned whether statements such as “main goli khaa lunga, but sorry nahi bolunga” could actually resolve the matter.

He explained that an apology should not be treated as a joke or something to be avoided while continuing to justify one's intentions. According to Salman, when a person genuinely feels sorry, they should simply acknowledge it and say, “Sorry, I didn’t mean it that way.”

The host urged Qazi to understand when an apology is required rather than prolonging an argument by repeatedly explaining what he meant.

Salman Khan asks Bigg Boss 20 contestants to be themselves

The discussion with Qazi came as Salman also addressed what he felt had been a subdued week inside the house. He pointed out that the contestants appeared to have gone quiet and “thande pad gaye” and questioned whether they were actually showing their personalities.

Salman asked the housemates, “Is this your authentic personality or just the one you have made for Bigg Boss?” He encouraged them to let viewers see who they really are instead of holding themselves back or trying to fit into an image they believe the show expects from them.

Salman then connected the point to his own experience while recalling his stint as the host of Dus Ka Dum. He revealed that he had initially declined the opportunity because there was a lot of negativity surrounding him at the time. He remembered opening a newspaper and repeatedly seeing something negative written about himself.

He recalled his father's advice, saying that he was told to be himself and trust himself and the upbringing he had received. Salman eventually took on Dus Ka Dum and said the show allowed viewers to see a different side of him.

According to Salman, the experience helped audiences look beyond his image as an actor and connect with his personality. He also said it changed the way he was perceived in the media. Using that experience, Salman asked the Bigg Boss 20 contestants to stop worrying about how they are expected to behave and allow their real personalities to come through.

Bigg Boss 20 airs on Colors and streams on JioHotstar. New episodes are available at 9 PM on JioHotstar and at 10:30 PM on Colors.

Also Read:

Bigg Boss 20 WKV promo: Salman Khan questions housemates over Rhiti Tiwari's eviction, teases re-entry