Bigg Boss 20 WKV: Salman Khan schools Scout OP over physical fight with Yung DSA, questions his behaviour

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar is set to get intense as host Salman Khan confronts contestant Scout OP over his physical fight with fellow housemate Yung DSA. In a newly released promo, Salman is seen questioning Scout's behaviour after he allegedly pushed Yung during a heated argument. The Bollywood superstar also asks him to consider the message he is sending to his gaming community through his actions.

Salman Khan questions Scout OP over physical fight with Yung DSA

In the promo, Salman Khan asks Scout OP to pause and think about what message he wants to give to his gaming community. His remarks come after Scout pushed Yung DSA during a heated exchange inside the Bigg Boss house.

Addressing Scout's reaction after the incident, Salman also questions his confidence and attitude. Referring to Scout's statement, "Dhakka dene ke baad 100 baar aur karunga," Salman responds by asking, "Toh kyu nahi kiya."

He further comments on the incident, saying, "Dhamki aur dhakka, what a combination." Salman also makes it clear that he is not even getting into the matter of betrayal, adding, "Dhoke par toh main jaa bhi nahi raha."

Salman Khan talks about Scout OP's influence on gaming community

Salman Khan also highlights Scout OP's identity as a popular gamer and the influence he has on his followers. Questioning the example he is setting for those who look up to him, the host says, "Desh ko represent karne wala ek gamer agar aese inspire karta hai toh all the best unn inspire hone wale logo ko."

The remark brings attention to the responsibility that comes with having a large following, particularly among young fans who look up to gaming personalities.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode

The makers shared the promo of the November 14 episode of Weekend Ka Vaar on X. Sharing the clip, JioHotstar wrote, "#ScoutOP ke liye hoga yeh Weekend Ka Vaar kaafi intense! Catch #BiggBoss20’s #WeekendKaVaar today at 9 PM on #JioHotstar and at 10:30 PM on #ColorsTV."

Notably, the episode will stream on JioHotstar at 9 PM and air on Colors TV at 10.30 PM.

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