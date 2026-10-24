BB20 WKV promo: Rohit Shetty schools ScoutOP, Love Gill over 'blanket massage' moment, says 'not looking good'

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is set to take charge of this week's Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar in Salman Khan's absence. A new promo released by JioHotstar shows the filmmaker addressing and questioning contestants ScoutOP and Love Gill about their physical closeness inside the house, particularly their viral 'blanket massage' moment.

In the promo, Rohit questions ScoutOP and Love’s interactions, particularly when Scout massages Love under a blanket. He scolds Scout and tells both contestants that their behaviour does not look good on screen.

Rohit Shetty schools ScoutOP, Love Gill over their 'blanket massage' moment

In the promo, Rohit Shetty asks Lovepreet, "Love, Scout aapke liye kya hai?" She replies that she considers ScoutOP her brother. However, Rohit points to their physical interactions and explains why they may not be creating the right impression among viewers.

He says, "Jab voh pair daba raha hai, haath daba raha hai, neck daba raha hai. Love, voh theek nahi lag raha hai. Aap Scout ko bolte ho peeche se daba de, voh aapke calves daba raha hai. It is not looking good at all."

Sharing the promo, JioHotstar wrote, "@itsrohitshetty ne uthaya massage ka topic @scoutop aur @lovegillkalakaar ki lagi class!"

For the unversed, Rohit Shetty's remarks focus on the instances in which Scout massages Love's feet, hands, neck and calves, including under a blanket. He makes it clear that their interactions do not appear appropriate on screen, despite Love describing Scout as a brother.

A few days ago, a video of ScoutOP massaging Love's feet, hands and calves under a blanket surfaced online, prompting reactions from social media users. Now, Rohit Shetty, who hosted this week's episode, has addressed the issue directly.

ScoutOP defends his actions

Responding to Rohit's questions, ScoutOP defends his actions by pointing out that he also gives fellow contestant Mahhi Vij a massage when she asks him to. However, Rohit reprimands Scout and warns him that his interactions with Lovepreet are creating an unfavourable impression on screen.

Salman Khan's hosted reality TV show Bigg Boss streams every day at 9 pm on JioHotstar and also airs on Colors TV from 10.30 pm onwards.

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