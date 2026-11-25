Kaashvi Hiranandani has decided to stay away from Bigg Boss 20 during its family week. The gamer has turned down the possibility of entering the house to meet Scout OP, saying she does not want to get involved in any more problems surrounding the show. She would rather catch up on the episodes and watch the remaining season with her viewers.

Kaashvi spoke about her decision during a YouTube livestream, where she was discussing the episodes she had missed. Responding to a viewer who asked whether she would be visiting the Bigg Boss house for family week, she made it clear that she had already declined the offer.

Why has Kaashvi Hiranandani refused to enter Bigg Boss 20?

During the livestream, Kaashvi said she wanted to keep things peaceful and had no interest in becoming part of another controversy. "I have already refused to go for family week. I don't want to be problematic. I don't want any more problems. I just want to chill. I just want to watch the show with you all and enjoy it," she said.

She also suggested that someone else from Scout's family or close circle could visit him instead. According to Kaashvi, one of his parents, Rohit or Neo would be better suited to enter the house.

"Either one of his parents or Rohit bhai or Neo, I think one of these guys should go. This is my opinion. I am not going," she added.

Kaashvi also recalled her earlier appearance on the show, saying that she had gone on stage despite her parents being against the decision. She said she had informed them after reaching the stage but does not wish to be associated with the show again. She added that anyone visiting Scout could convey whatever he needed to hear.

What was the Kaashvi Hiranandani, Scout OP and Luv Gill controversy?

Kaashvi's decision comes against the backdrop of the controversy involving Scout OP and Luv Gill on Bigg Boss 20. During the season, she had publicly expressed discomfort over their growing closeness and questioned their equation. She had particularly raised objections to their on-screen interactions, including instances of them giving each other massages. Kaashvi felt such behaviour was inappropriate for a show being watched by a national television audience.

Their friendship has since remained a talking point among viewers, with several people questioning whether there is more to their equation. However, both Scout and Luv have denied being romantically involved.

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