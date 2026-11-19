A fresh drama unfolded in the Bigg Boss house as contestants got involved in a heated argument during a captaincy task. Amid the chaos, a new captain was appointed. Meanwhile, Scout made a significant statement about Luv Gill, while Qazi engaged in some playful banter with Manish.

A fierce battle for house captaincy

The contestants were given a task in which those competing for captaincy had to fill a designated space with sponges. The other housemates, who did not want certain contestants to become captain, tried to remove the sponges. This led to chaos inside the house, with contestants getting involved in heated exchanges.

Uditi becomes the new house captain

Amrapali accused Luv Gill of biting her, to which he responded, "Why were you putting your hand in my mouth?" Arishfa cautioned Luv against getting physical, but he said that he had experienced similar situations himself.

Amid the chaos, Uditi sustained an injury, and blood was seen on her forehead. Bigg Boss called her to the medical room, after which she was announced as the new captain of the house.

Qazi's playful antics with Manish

In a new promo, Qazi Tauqeer is seen teasing Manish Goyal with different nicknames. He tells him, "I'll call you Professor, or perhaps Accountant if Professor doesn't suit you."

Manish asks him not to use such labels, prompting Qazi to suggest another name: "How about Doctor?" Manish then tells him, "Just call me Maniya Bhai. That's my affectionate nickname."

Qazi then brings out an egg with Cutie 420 written on it and declares that this is what he will call Manish from now on. The two eventually share a hug.

Scout makes a statement about Luv Gill

The differences between Scout and Luv Gill remain unresolved, with the two having gone their separate ways. Scout has now made a statement about Luv, claiming that her next target is Gullu.

Earlier, Luv used to refer to Scout as her brother, but their relationship has witnessed several ups and downs. Recently, Luv said that Scout meant nothing to her. Scout's latest remark appears to be a response to that statement.

Also Read:

Bigg Boss 20: 'Don't get so blinded by Qazi's support': Manish's wife hits back at trolls