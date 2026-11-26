The Bigg Boss 20 house continues to witness interesting developments as the latest promo shows Scout OP talking about his bond with Love Gill to Gullu. During their late-night conversation, Scout OP revealed that he had "wasted so much time" on her. He also spoke about how she used to express her affection and care through small gestures. These included reminding him to eat on time, waking him up in the morning and even washing his clothes.

Bigg Boss 20: Scout OP talks about his bond with Love Gill to Gullu

In the promo, Scout OP says, "Ek insan ke piche maine kitna time kharab kiya hai. Ye make sure karti thi ki main time par khana kha raha hun, sab kuch kar raha hun. Subah utha rahi hai, chaddi tak dhoyi hai. Woh bistar hub ban rakha tha, 30-30 second tak dekhe jaa rahi hai. Alag hi ghoda daud raha hai hai apna andar ka."

Scout also spoke about the anger and emotional stress he experienced during that phase. Recalling how frustrated he had become, he said that he even felt like cutting his own hair to calm himself down.

Sharing the promo on X, JioHotstar Reality wrote, "#ScoutOP ke saare raaz #Gullu ke saamne khul rahe hain Dekhiye #BiggBoss20 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje #ColorsTV par." Watch the promo below:

Scout OP's comments have once again brought his equation with Love Gill into the spotlight. For those who may not know, Scout OP made headlines for his physical closeness with Love Gill and was later called out by hosts Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty. His latest remarks offer a glimpse into how he looks back at their bond and the care he received from her during their time together in the house.

Manish Goel exits Bigg Boss 20

Notably, Manish Goel is the latest contestant to exit Bigg Boss 20. He left the house during the November 22, 2026, Weekend Ka Vaar episode due to a leg injury. Following his exit, 10 contestants remain in the Bigg Boss 20 house, including Qazi Tauqeer, Uditi Singh, Arishfa Khan, Young DSA, Mahhi Vij, Scout OP, Love Gill, Aamrapali Dubey, Kanika Mann and Gullu.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 20?

Viewers can watch Bigg Boss 20 daily at 9 pm on JioHotstar and on Colors TV from 10:30 pm onwards.

Also Read:

Bigg Boss 20 Update: Kaashvi Hiranandani turns down family week appearance to meet Scout OP