Bigg Boss 20: Scout OP's mother slams 'misleading' promos, urges fans to watch full episode before judging him

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Scout OP's mother has criticised the show's 'misleading' promos after a clip showed him shaving his head following an argument with Love Gill. On Friday, Scout OP's team shared a voice note from his mother on Instagram, in which she urged viewers to watch the full episodes before judging her son.

Bigg Boss 20: Scout OP's mother slams 'misleading' promos

In the voice note, Scout's mother said, "Scout show ke bahar hai, ek zindagi jeeta hai, uska career hai, uske apne rishte hain aur use, aage bhi kaam karna hai. Usne kai baar saaf-saaf apni baat, rakhi hai aur apne rishto ko lekar bhi har sawal ka jawab diya hai, lekin uske bawajood baar-baar unhi baato ko, alag alag tariko se dikhaya ja raha hai. Aapki taraf se bhi kaha gya tha ki gano aur edit ke zariye kisi ki image ko alag Tarah se portay nahi kiya jata, lekin baar-baar wahi cheezein, dohoraya ja raha hai. Kabhi purani clips ko zoom karke, kabhi baato ko beech se kaat kar aur kabhi bilkul alag-alag mauko ki video ko jod kar aese promo banaye ja rahe hain, jinse ek aisi kahani samne aati hai jo ki poori sachai se bilkul alag hai. (Scout has a life outside the show. He has a career, personal relationships and work commitments that he needs to return to. He has clarified his stand on several occasions and answered questions about his relationships. Despite that, the same issues are repeatedly being highlighted in different ways. You had also stated that someone's image would not be portrayed differently through songs and editing, yet the same things continue to happen. Sometimes old clips are zoomed in on, sometimes conversations are cut midway, and at other times, videos from completely different moments are put together to create promos that present a story far removed from the complete truth.)"

She also spoke about how painful it was for her to see the same thing happening to her son. Her concern was not limited to what viewers saw on the show. She pointed out that Scout has a career, personal relationships and a future outside Bigg Boss 20. She added, "Ek maa ke liye ye dekhna bahut mushkil hai ki uska beta mentally itna kuch jhel raha hai wo pehle hi bahut pressure mei hai aur kai baar apni takleef bhi zahir kar chuka hai. Use is had tak mental stress se gujarte dekhne ke bawajiid baar-baar unhi baato ko uthaakar gano aur edited promos ke zariye ek naya narrative banai ja rahi hai. (As a mother, it is extremely difficult for me to watch my son go through this. He is already under immense pressure and has expressed his distress several times. Despite knowing how much mental stress he is dealing with, the same issues are repeatedly brought up, using songs and edited promos to create a new narrative about him.)"

The caption of the post read, "Only want to request the audience that please don’t judge Tanmay based on these misleading promos. Time and again, moments are shown out of context. Something as simple as adjusting his mic is made to look like he’s furious, or a task-related moment like climbing a tree is linked to an entirely different narrative. But when the full episode airs, the reality is often very different. As his mother, my only request is simple: please watch the complete episode before forming an opinion bec there are many people behind this dirty work. SHAME on them. Thank you for always standing by him (sic)."

The November 13 promo of Bigg Boss 20 features a tense exchange between Scout OP and Love Gill, which takes an unexpected turn when Scout decides to shave his head. The makers have used Bekhayali from Shahid Kapoor's film Kabir Singh as the background track for the sequence. His sudden move leaves Love visibly shocked.

Bigg Boss 20 airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm, while new episodes are available on JioHotstar at 9 pm.

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Bigg Boss 20 promo: Scout OP shaves his head after heated argument with Yung DSA and Love Gill