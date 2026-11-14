Bigg Boss 20: Scout cries as Young offers comfort; Kanika questions Love over her equation with him

As is often the case, a lot unfolded on Bigg Boss 20 today. Scout was seen crying, and Young comforted him with a hug. The two appear to have made amends. On the other hand, a conflict has broken out between Love, Amrapali and Young. Mahhi Vij has made allegations against Love, while Kanika has raised an important question.

Young comforts Scout with a hug

Inside the Bigg Boss house, Scout cut his own hair and subsequently broke down in tears. Young approached him and offered him a hug, asking why he was crying. Scout explained that he was upset over his own mistakes, particularly getting into arguments with several people. Young replied, "You can't lie to me; I can look into your eyes and tell exactly why you're crying."

Conflict between Love, Amrapali and Young

A dispute arose on the show involving Love Gill and Amrapali. Love claimed that Scout had suggested he was crying because of Amrapali. When Amrapali asked Scout if this was true, he denied it. Young then asked if he was crying because of Love, to which Scout replied that this was not the case either. Scout himself seemed confused, but the situation eventually led to an argument involving all four of them.

Young and Scout reconcile

Later, Young spoke to Scout and helped him gain some perspective. The two have now patched things up and appear to be on good terms again. They acknowledged that disagreements might continue to arise, but said they now consider each other like brothers.

Mahhi Vij discusses Love and Scout's equation

Has Scout found himself in a difficult spot? In a new promo, Mahhi Vij asks Kazi how long the situation between Love and Scout is going to continue. Kazi replies that Love is very cunning, adding, "I think this girl is playing games with Scout."

Mahhi remarks, "Well, we are also like brother and sister, but things between them are quite complicated." Speaking about Scout, she adds, "I feel like this guy has gotten himself trapped."

Kanika raises a question

In another part of the promo, Scout asks Kazi to come into the bathroom with him to help him, but Kazi refuses. Following this, Scout cuts his own hair, leaving everyone in the house shocked. While some speculate that he did it out of anger, others suggest that he might have lost his mind.

Meanwhile, Kanika tells Love, "Whether you admit it or not, people are talking about you." With this remark, she raises questions about whether something is going on between Love and Scout.

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