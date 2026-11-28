The latest Weekend Ka Vaar turned out to be a difficult one for contestant ScoutOP as host Salman Khan reprimanded him over his remarks about Love Gill during a conversation with Gullu (Kushal Tanwar). During the episode, Salman confronted Scout over his behaviour and also showed the housemates a clip in which Scout and Gullu were seen discussing Love.

After the clip ended, Love Gill broke down in tears, while Salman continued to pull up ScoutOP over his comments about her.

Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan lashes out at ScoutOP over Love Gill remarks

In the new promo, Love Gill is seen crying inconsolably as fellow housemates, including Aamrapali Dubey and Kanika Mann, approach her to offer comfort. ScoutOP then asks host Salman Khan to give him a chance to explain his side. Responding to him, Salman says, "Kya baat karun? Aapne hamesha humko jhutlane ki koshish ki hai."

When Scout denies the allegation, Salman further questions him, saying, "Aur yeh confusion hona, expression kya hai, Scout?" He then adds, "Toh apne aap ko sahi thehra ke usko (Love Gill) ko galat bata do, kya nahi kiya hai tumne? Aur kya nahi bola hai tumne Love ke baare mein? You have destroyed Love's reputation."

Towards the end of the promo, Salman says that he has not raised his voice so far and that he would be ashamed of himself if he did not speak up now.

Love Gill eliminated from Bigg Boss 20?

Meanwhile, reports of Love Gill's elimination surfaced online ahead of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. However, she was not evicted during the November 28 episode. It remains to be seen who will leave the house during Sunday's episode.

Love Gill is among the six contestants nominated for eviction in Week 12 of Bigg Boss 20. The other contestants facing the audience's vote are ScoutOP, Kanika Mann, Gullu (Kushal Tanwar), Mahhi Vij and Aamrapali Dubey.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 20?

Viewers can watch Salman Khan's hosted show Bigg Boss 20 daily at 9 pm on JioHotstar and on Colors TV from 10:30 pm onwards.

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Bigg Boss 20: Scout OP talks about his bond with Love Gill; recalls her care and regrets wasting time on her