Bigg Boss 20 promo: ScoutOP loses his cool during argument with Arishfa, Uditi gets personal about Kaashvi

The drama inside the Bigg Boss 20 house is showing no signs of slowing down. The latest promo of the reality show gives a glimpse of a heated argument between ScoutOP, Arishfa Khan and Uditi Singh. What begins as a disagreement soon turns personal, with the contestants bringing up each other's relationships during the fight.

ScoutOP gets into a heated argument with Arishfa and Uditi

In the October 30 promo, Arishfa Khan is seen sitting with Qazi when she comments on ScoutOP, saying that he has nothing to show in the house apart from fighting with her. Her remark does not go down well, and this leads to a verbal argument between the two.

Things get more heated when Uditi Singh joins the conversation and takes a dig at ScoutOP. She brings up the previous Weekend Ka Vaar episode, during which ScoutOP's girlfriend, Kaashvi, confronted him over his growing closeness with fellow contestant Love Gill.

ScoutOP, however, loses his cool and brings Uditi Singh's ex-boyfriend into the argument. This further escalates the situation, with the contestants getting into a personal war of words. Housemates Aasif, Love Gill and Mahhi are then seen stepping in to calm things down and prevent the argument from getting worse.

During the heated exchange, ScoutOP is also heard saying, "Kaashvi ke baare mein kuch bola tha..." However, the promo does not reveal the complete conversation or how the argument eventually ends. Sharing the promo of the October 30 episode, JioHotstar wrote, "@uditisinghh - @arishfakhan138 vs @scoutop: Jhagda hua personal! (sic)." Watch the promo below:

With TV actress Kanika Mann becoming the captain of the week, it remains to be seen how the contestants address the matter in the upcoming episode.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 20?

Hosted by Salman Khan, the reality TV show Bigg Boss 20 airs every day at 9 pm on JioHotstar and also on Colors TV channel from 10.30 pm onwards. The show's 24-hour live feed is available to watch on JioHotstar.

The show premiered on September 6, 2026, with a total of 16 contestants. So far, MC Mary Kom, Isha Rikhi, Rohed Khan, Nakul Dhull, Aman Gandhi, and Rhiti Tiwari have been eliminated from the house.

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