Bigg Boss 20 promo: Scout OP shaves his head after heated argument with Yung DSA and Love Gill

The drama continues inside the Bigg Boss 20 house as contestants get into arguments and friendships face trouble. In the promo for the November 13 episode, Scout OP is seen with a completely bald look after heated arguments with Yung DSA and Love Gill. His unexpected move leaves the other contestants surprised.

Bigg Boss 20: Scout OP shaves his head after heated argument with Yung DSA and Love Gill

In the latest episode, Scout OP and Yung DSA got into a heated argument during a task, which turned physical when Scout pushed Yung. Gullu and other contestants stepped in to separate them and prevent the situation from getting worse.

The incident also affected their friendship, with Yung expressing disappointment over Scout's behaviour. The confrontation led Bigg Boss to take strict action against Scout. Bigg Boss announced that he would remain nominated for the entire season and would not be allowed to become the house captain. Moreover, he would not get another chance to revive his lifeline.

Scout OP clashes with Love Gill over remark

In the next day, Scout also found himself in trouble following an argument with Love Gill. The issue started when Love was singing the song 'Character Dheela', and Scout made a remark about pyjamas.

Love did not appreciate the comment and confronted him over it. Qazi Touqeer also called out Scout for his remark and reminded him to maintain basic respect towards women. While Gullu attempted to explain Scout's intentions, the latter eventually realised his mistake and apologised to Love.

Why did Scout OP shave his head?

Following the back-to-back confrontations, Scout appeared visibly disturbed. In the promo shown in the November 12 episode, Scout was seen going to the bathroom and shaving off all his hair, leaving himself completely bald.

Ever since the promo for the upcoming episode was revealed, it has gone viral on social media, with several users reacting to it. Viewers will have to wait for the new episode to find out why Scout OP shaved his head and what else is in store for them.

Salman Khan's hosted show, Bigg Boss 20, streams every day at 9 pm on JioHotstar and can be watched on Colors TV from 10:30 pm onwards.

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