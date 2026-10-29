Bigg Boss 20 promo: Gullu, Yung DSA get into ugly fight during captaincy task, fans react

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 20 promises several dramatic moments, as the show's latest promo offers a glimpse of the captaincy task, during which Gullu and Yung DSA are seen getting into an ugly fight. JioHotstar released the promo late on October 27. Since then, fans of Gullu and Yung DSA have taken to social media to share their reactions and speculate about possible action against Gullu.

Gullu, Yung DSA get into ugly fight during captaincy task

For the unversed, during the nomination round, current captain Mahhi Vij was removed from her position after receiving six votes against her. However, she was chosen as the sanchalak for the upcoming captaincy task.

In the October 29 promo, Bigg Boss assigned the housemates a task in which they had to position themselves according to the shape announced by Bigg Boss. Those who failed to secure a spot were eliminated from the task. As the task began, Gullu and Yung DSA got into a fight. The promo shows both contestants pushing each other.

Sharing the promo on X, JioHotstar wrote, "Task ke naam pe shuru hua #Gullu-#YungDSA ka face-off"

Fans react to Bigg Boss 20's new promo

The altercation between Gullu and Yung DSA has raised questions about whether Bigg Boss will take disciplinary action against Gullu or evict him from the house. However, the promo does not confirm what action, if any, will be taken.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "Yung Vs Gullu Intense Fight Tomorrow. Once again, Gullu got physical first and pushed another contestant, just like he did with Nakul. Still, Bigg Boss isn't taking any action against him WHY??"

Another X user claimed that the fight was "pre-planned" and demanded Gullu's eviction. The post read, "This physical fight was definately pre-planned by Gullu..Evict Gullu!!! (sic)."

Gullu's previous fight with Nakul Dhull

Earlier in Bigg Boss 20, Gullu got into a physical fight with fellow contestant Nakul Dhull, following which Nakul was evicted from the show.

Contestants nominated this week

Contestants including Love Gill, Aasif Khan, Kanika Mann, Aamrapali Dubey, Gullu and Scout have been nominated for eviction this week.

Hosted by Salman Khan, the popular reality show Bigg Boss 20 airs every day at 9 pm on JioHotstar and also on Colors TV channel from 10.30 pm onwards. Moreover, viewers can also watch Bigg Boss 20 24-hour live feed on JioHotstar.

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