Bigg Boss 20: No elimination this week as Mahhi Vij loses a lifeline, Salman Khan schools Kanika Mann

Bigg Boss 20 had another eventful Weekend Ka Vaar on Sunday, November 15, but the episode ended without an elimination. While viewers were expecting Salman Khan to announce the name of the contestant leaving the house, the makers introduced a different twist. Mahhi Vij received the lowest number of audience votes but was saved because she still had two lifelines. However, she had to give up one of them to continue in the game.

With this, Mahhi no longer has an extra chance to fall back on during the upcoming eliminations. The episode also saw Salman address several ongoing issues in the house, with Kanika Mann, ScoutOP and Qazi Touqeer finding themselves in the spotlight.

Mahhi Vij loses a lifeline despite no elimination

Almost the entire house was nominated for eviction this week, with Arishfa Khan being the only contestant who was safe from nominations. The contestants in the danger zone included Mahhi Vij, Kanika Mann, Love Gill, Amrapali Dubey, Uditi Singh, Gullu, Manish Goel, Qazi Touqeer, Yung DSA and ScoutOP.

When Salman announced the voting results, Mahhi was revealed to have received the fewest votes. However, instead of being eliminated, she lost one of her two lifelines and was allowed to continue in the competition.

The development means Mahhi now has just one lifeline remaining, like the other contestants. With the extra safety net gone, the coming weeks could become more challenging for her.

The kite task adds more drama

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode also featured a kite-cutting activity in which contestants had to name someone they believed was getting too carried away inside the house.

Kanika Mann was among the contestants who received multiple votes during the task. Mahhi, too, named Kanika, while Qazi and Amrapali also questioned her behaviour. The activity gave the housemates another opportunity to express their opinions about one another.

With no elimination this week, all the nominated contestants have managed to survive for now. However, Mahhi's lost lifeline means the next voting round could be particularly important for her.

Viewers can watch Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar on JioHotstar in India. Episodes are also available to stream on the platform. The show has a delayed television telecast on Colors TV.

Also Read:

Bigg Boss 20 WKV: Salman Khan schools Scout OP over physical fight with Yung DSA, questions his behaviour