Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij hits Nakul Dhull during heated clash with Gullu; video goes viral | Watch

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 witnessed a physical fight between Nakul Dhull and Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu. The incident quickly grabbed attention on social media, with a video showing Mahhi Vij shouting at and hitting Nakul as other housemates rushed to intervene.

The argument started during a discussion between Qazi Touqeer and Scout OP. Nakul joined the conversation, and Gullu soon got involved. The argument then turned into a physical fight. Other housemates rushed to separate them and control the situation.

Mahhi Vij hits Nakul Dhull during heated clash with Gullu

Mahhi Vij was also caught up in the tense situation. She was seen reacting to the confrontation as the argument between Nakul and Gullu intensified. In the viral video from the October 13 episode of Bigg Boss 20, Nakul and Gullu are seen engaging in a physical fight, while Mahhi Vij appears to hit Nakul as she tries to stop the fight. Take a look:

Sharing the new promo for the October 14 episode, JioHotstar Reality wrote, "Ek ladaai aur poora ghar khilaaf! Dekhiye #BiggBoss20 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje #ColorsTV par."

In the promo, housemates, including Yung DSA, Arishfa Khan and Mahhi Vij, are seen reacting to the recent physical fight between Nakul and Gullu. Aasif Khan was also seen urging Bigg Boss to evict Nakul from the house. Mahhi Vij was visibly upset during the fight and was seen crying and shouting at Nakul. She questioned why he had hit Gullu and what he had come to the house for. She was also heard saying, "Haath uthayega yahan par aake (Who do you think you are, raising your hand at someone here)."

Has Nakul Dhull been evicted from Bigg Boss 20?

As of the October 13 episode of Bigg Boss 20, Nakul Dhull, who entered the house on October 11, 2026, during Weekend Ka Vaar, has not been evicted from the show. However, the latest episode ended with Bigg Boss asking the housemates to gather in the living area following the physical fight between Nakul and Gullu.

Bigg Boss 20 streams daily on JioHotstar at 9 pm and airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

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Nakul Dhull hits Gullu during heated Bigg Boss 20 clash; has he been evicted yet? Know here