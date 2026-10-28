Bigg Boss 20: Isha Rikhi backs Love Gill amid ScoutOP row, calls for 'empathy' not 'character assassination'

The bond between Bigg Boss 20 contestants Love Gill and ScoutOP, aka Tanmay Singh, has sparked discussions online. The gamer's girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, called him out over his closeness with the fellow housemate during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Amid the controversy, former contestant Isha Rikhi has come out in support of Love, saying she 'deserves empathy rather than character assassination'.

In her Instagram story, Isha clarified that she was not taking sides, adding that blaming one person entirely was unfair. She also highlighted how easily a woman's character can be questioned and her reputation damaged in such controversies.

Isha Rikhi supports Love Gill amid ScoutOP row

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Isha Rikhi wrote, "@lovegillkalakaar Deserves empathy, not character assassination. Main Bigg Boss k ghar ka hissa reh chuki hoon aur Love aur Scout, dono ko jaanti hoon. Isliye Love ke saath jo ho raha hai, woh dekhkar mujhe genuinely bahut bura lag raha hai (sic)."

Rikhi further urged people to understand Love's side of the story rather than placing all the blame on her, writing, "Mujhe bas yeh samajh nahi aata ki jab kisi bhi situation mein do log involved hote hain, toh saara blame sirf ladki par hi kyun aata hai? Humne dekha ki Scout bhi apni feelings ko lekar confused tha aur usne bhi apni feelings ke baare mein baat ki thi. Toh phir sirf Love ko hi kyun blame kiya ja raha hai? (sic)." Take a look below:

(Image Source : ISHA RIKHI'S INSTAGRAM)Screengrab taken from Isha Rikhi's Instagram story.

Earlier, TV actress Kamya Panjabi also defended Love Gill and supported her amid the controversy. Taking to her X handle, Kamya wrote, "If the bond was real, he would set boundaries, not cut ties. Blaming the other girl for ‘manipulation' just to protect your own committed partner is disgusting and small-minded. Stop pulling another woman down to save your man. Hold him accountable!"

What is the whole controversy?

For the unversed, the controversy surrounding Punjabi actress Lovepreet Kaur Gill aka Love Gill and gamer ScoutOP, aka Tanmay Singh, started over their closeness inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. Despite calling each other brother and sister, their physical closeness drew criticism. During Weekend Ka Vaar, host Rohit Shetty questioned their behaviour, while ScoutOP's girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, also confronted him over his closeness to Love.

Bigg Boss 20 streams every day at 9 pm on JioHotstar and also airs on Colors TV channel from 10.30 pm onwards.

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Bigg Boss 20: Kamya Punjabi backs Love Gill amid ScoutOP row, says 'Hold him accountable'