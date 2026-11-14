Bigg Boss 20: Gauahar Khan, Pavitra Punia slam Love Gill after Scout OP shaves his head

The drama inside the Bigg Boss 20 house has spilt over to social media, with former contestants and television celebrities weighing in on the ongoing tension between Scout OP and Love Gill. After a heated fallout between the two, Scout was seen shaving his head in an emotional moment. The incident left several housemates concerned, while Gauahar Khan and Pavitra Punia have openly criticised Love's handling of the situation.

Gauahar Khan questions Love Gill's behaviour

The controversy gained attention after Kanika Mann told Love that Scout appeared to have feelings for her and became upset when she did not engage with him. Love, however, maintained that she viewed their bond as sibling-like. She also asked Scout to stop referring to her as his sister, saying his behaviour was inappropriate.

Reacting to the situation on Instagram Stories, Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan called Love's behaviour wrong. She questioned why Love had not maintained distance earlier if she was uncomfortable with their equation. Gauahar also said that Love should have addressed the situation before Scout reached an emotionally difficult point. She praised Amrapali Dubey for speaking up about the matter.

(Image Source : GAUAHAR KHAN'S INSTAGRAM)Gauahar Khan's Instagram strories

Pavitra Punia also weighs in

Gauahar was not the only television personality to react. Pavitra Punia also shared a video questioning the way Love and Scout described their relationship. Recalling an incident from her childhood, she spoke about how her brother once accidentally burned her feet with a firecracker during Diwali, saying that sibling relationships involve a different kind of understanding and honesty.

Pavitra felt that the equation between Scout and Love did not come across as a sibling-like bond. She also questioned the way the situation had unfolded inside the house.

Scout OP's head-shaving moment sparks concern

In a recent promo, Scout was seen shaving his head following his fallout with Love. His emotional state prompted Amrapali Dubey and DSA to hold Love responsible for the situation. Amrapali warned Love that her behaviour could push Scout towards a breakdown. Love, however, maintained that someone was influencing Scout against her.

With the disagreement now drawing reactions from outside the house, the equation between Scout and Love has become one of the major talking points of Bigg Boss 20.

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Bigg Boss 20: Scout OP cries as Yung DSA offers comfort; Kanika questions Love over her equation with him