Bigg Boss 20 is currently in full swing, with contestants competing to secure their place in the finale. However, one more housemate's journey has now come to an end. On the second day of Weekend Ka Vaar, which aired on Sunday, Salman Khan announced the latest development. Unlike a regular eviction, this week's exit was prompted by an injury.

TV actor Manish Goel, who entered the show as a wild-card contestant, had to leave due to a leg injury. His departure has brought the competition down to the top 10 contestants.

Manish Goel exits Bigg Boss 20 due to leg injury

TV actor and wild-card contestant Manish Goel has left the Bigg Boss house following a leg injury. He had entered the show alongside Nakul Dhull, whose journey lasted less than 48 hours before he was removed following a physical altercation with Gullu.

Manish's exit, however, was not a result of the audience voting against him. He decided to leave the show due to medical reasons. As a result, the contestant who reportedly received the fewest votes was spared from elimination.

Bigg Boss 20 gets its top 10 contestants

Manish Goel had entered the show as a wild-card contestant on the 35th day, and his journey has now come to an end on Day 77. During his time in the house, his changing equation with Qazi Tauqeer also grabbed considerable attention.

Following Manish's departure, Bigg Boss 20 has now reached its top 10 stage. The remaining contestants are Qazi Tauqeer, Uditi Singh, Arishfa Khan, Young DSA, Mahhi Vij, Scout OP, Love Gill, Amrapali Dubey, Kanika Mann and Gullu.

What happened during Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar?

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20 also featured friends of some housemates questioning the contestants about their behaviour inside the house.

During the segment, a friend of Young DSA accused Scout OP of revealing Young's biggest secret. The disclosure reportedly left Young upset. Scout, however, maintained that he had discussed the matter only with Love Gill and Kanika Mann, and that too out of genuine concern.

Young was disappointed that something he had shared with Scout as a friend had been discussed with other housemates. However, by Sunday's episode, the two were seen having a positive conversation once again.

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