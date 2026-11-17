TV actor Manish Goyal's wife has shared her side of the story amid the ongoing discussions about the actor's behaviour inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. The controversy follows the release of a nomination promo in which Manish is seen getting into a heated argument with Qazi Tauqeer. The disagreement reportedly began after Qazi repeatedly addressed Manish as "Professor", leaving him visibly upset. The argument took place during a nomination task, following which Manish lost his temper.

His wife has now publicly reprimanded Qazi. Earlier, Manish's son had also come out in support of his father, urging Qazi to treat him with more respect.

Manish Goyal's wife lashes out at Qazi Tauqeer

Poonam Goyal, Manish's wife, has criticised Qazi for repeatedly provoking her husband. In an Instagram post, she wrote, "It is time to speak up now. I am always with you."

She explained that she had remained patient and silent for over a month. Poonam added that she would share her thoughts in greater detail once the episode airs. However, she wanted viewers to understand why being called "Professor" had become such a sensitive issue for Manish.

Why is Manish Goyal upset with the 'Professor' remark?

According to Poonam, Qazi has been referring to Manish as "Gyani Baba" and "Professor" ever since they entered the show. While the remarks may have initially started as jokes, with other housemates also joining in, they eventually became a point of contention.

She claimed that Manish initially took the comments in good humour and even danced along with the others. However, she alleged that Qazi continued making offensive remarks, including comments about Manish's age. Poonam further claimed that when Manish asked him to stop, Qazi said on camera that he would not rest until he had made the actor cry.

Manish Goyal's wife defends his behaviour

Defending her husband, Poonam clarified that Manish never approached Qazi with the intention of picking a fight or seeking screen time. She described him as an emotional and occasionally dramatic person, adding that his sharp way of speaking was simply part of his personality.

Addressing the discussion around his age, she called him a wonderful 51-year-old family man. She also pointed out that viewers should not expect Manish to react to every situation in the same way as the show's younger contestants.

What happened between Manish Goyal and Qazi Tauqeer?

In the nomination promo, Qazi repeatedly calls Manish "Professor". Reacting to the remark, Manish says, "I am a very handsome man." He then warns Qazi, "Don't shout at me. I am Mr. Manish Goyal, and I am a hero."

He also tells him, "You failed to understand me; I had given you my heart."

Poonam also recalled how Manish had previously sacrificed his own lifeline for Qazi. Questioning why viewers overlook this gesture while judging her husband's behaviour, she said Manish takes pride in speaking pure Hindi.

She urged the audience not to rely entirely on edited footage and instead try to understand when Manish is genuinely hurt.

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