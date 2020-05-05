Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 2 contestant Sambhavna Seth rushed to hospital after ill-health

Bigg Boss 2 contestant Sambhavna Seth is also one of the biggest names of the Bhojpuri film industry. As per the latest reports, the dancer-actor was rushed to the hospital on May 4, 2020 night after complaints of being unwell. The information about the same was shared by her actor-writer husband Avinash Dwivedi who took to Instagram to inform fans about her health. He also said that they came back at 5 am but again had to go to the hospital and because of the same, there will be no vlogs on her YouTube channel named Sambhava Seth Entertainment. The note does not reveal what sickness she is going through.

Avinash's post read, "Hi guys, yesterday night we had to rush to the hospital as Sambhavna is unwell. We came back at 5 am in the morning.. And now taking her to the hospital again...So there will be no vlog today." Have a look at his post here:

As soon as the news broke, a lot of her fans and Bigg Boss fellow contestants Kamya Panjabi, Sabyasachi, Diandra Soares, among others started showing their concern. Not only this, but a user also replied to Sabyasachi and said that she complained to her followers about low blood pressure issues in one of her vlogs.

Comments on Sambhavna's health update

Sambhavna is a known face in television and movie business for more than a decade now. She took part in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 2' which was hosted by actress Shilpa Shetty. Later again, she was seen in 'Bigg Boss 8' as a challenger. Sambhavna turned into a vlogger and her videos are immensely entertaining. Her channel has over 700K subscribers.

We hope Sambhavna gets well soon!

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage