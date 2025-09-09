Bigg Boss 19: Why Tanya Mittal wanted to commit suicide at the age of 19? On Monday, the Bigg Boss 19 contestants were seen participating in the nomination task that opened doors for some lesser-known facts related to Tanya Mittal.

Bigg Boss 19 remains in the news with its surprising twists and high-voltage drama. Like every time in this season, too, several people turned from friends to enemies. Alliances have changed and shocking punishments have been seen in the house. Now, in the Monday episode, the elimination task was hosted by Bigg Boss. This task was played and pairs and simultaneous counting were the core responsibilities.

Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar had to pay a heavy price for a mistake made by Abhishek Bajaj. On the other hand, Kunickaa Sadanand made Tanya Mittal cry by speaking sternly about her mother. During this, Tanya revealed in the Bigg Boss 19 house that there was a time when she wanted to commit suicide.

What happened in the elimination task?

Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar have been directly nominated for the week, as Abhishek Bajaj tried to play on a loophole in the game. Later, Gaurav Khanna and Tanya Mittal were asked to perform in the nomination task.

During this time, when Kunickaa Sadanand went to nominate Tanya and once again talked about her upbringing, motherly guidance and education. Hearing all this, she could not stop herself from crying. Seeing her outburst, all the family members were also seen lashing out at Kunickaa.

Why did Tanya Mittal want to commit suicide?

Kunickaa Sadanand again questioned Tanya's upbringing. She said that Tanya's mother did not bring her up properly. After which, Tanya exited from the activity area and said sobbingly, 'I had done business after getting beaten up by my father. Otherwise, I would have got married at the age of 19. I have reached here after a lot of hardships, and she is saying that I was not brought up properly.'

She further said, 'I consider my mother as God.. I sleep with her only. If she were not there today, I would not have been here. My father would have got me married at the age of 19. Because of this, I wanted to commit suicide.'

After this, the family members explained to her and told her to be strong. At the same time, after this fierce fight in the nomination, all the contestants stood against Kunickaa Sadanand.

