Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal says her family has worn Manish Malhotra for years; designer's reaction goes viral The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19 will feature the team of Gustaakh Ishq promoting their film. During an interaction, Manish Malhotra playfully takes a jab at Tanya Mittal, who mentioned that her family has been wearing his brand for years. Read on to find out what he said.

New Delhi:

The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 promises to be full of excitement as the team of Gustaakh Ishq, including Fatima Sana Shaikh, Vijay Varma, and fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who is also the producer of the film, enters the Bigg Boss 19 house to promote their film.

However, a video clip from the promo has gone viral online, showing host Salman Khan welcoming the star cast of the film to the stage. In a fun moment, contestant Tanya Mittal told Manish Malhotra that her family members have been wearing his brand for years. The designer's witty response left everyone in splits. Read on to find out what he said.

Manish Malhotra's playful jab at Tanya Mittal goes viral

During an interaction, Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal's claim made Manish Malhotra give a witty response. In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, Tanya Mittal mentioned that her family has long worn Malhotra's designs, saying, "Manish sir, my family has been wearing your clothes for years."

In response, Manish Malhotra took a playful jab at her by saying, "Uski vajah se mei picture bana saka hu." His reply made everyone laugh. Have a look at the video below.

About Gustaakh Ishq

For the unversed, the romantic drama film Gustaakh Ishq is slated to hit the big screens on Friday, November 28, 2025. It is directed by Vibhu Puri and features Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Sheikh, and Naseeruddin Shah in the lead roles. Notably, this film marks the debut of Manish Malhotra as a producer, as it is backed by his production house, Stage 5 Productions. The film will witness a box office clash with Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's Tere Ishq Mein.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Weekend Ka Vaar brings double eviction, these two contestants are out of the game