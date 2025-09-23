Advertisement
In the latest Bigg Boss 19 promo, Tanya Mittal is seen enjoying a princess-like treatment from housemates Amaal Mallik, Zeishan Quadri, and Shehbaz. Follow this live blog to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss 19 September 23 episode.

Bigg Boss 19 September 23 episode live updates
Written By: Twinkle Gupta
The Bigg Boss 19 house saw major clashes in the September 22nd episode as Zeishan Quadri and Kunickaa Sadanand got into an ugly fight, while Mridul's complaint about rotis sparked another verbal spat involving Tanya. Nehal, from the secret room, commented on Tanya. Later, during the nomination task, the house split into two teams, with Nehal deciding which side would be safe for the week.

In the latest promo, Tanya Mittal is seen getting a princess-like treatment from Amaal Mallik, Zeishan, and Shehbaz. She jokes that Shehbaz brought her plate, Amaal is feeding her, and Zeishan will give her water. The hilarious moment continues as Amaal feeds her by hand while Zeishan helps her drink.

Live updates :Bigg Boss 19 September 23 LIVE UPDATES

  • 9:13 PM (IST)Sep 23, 2025
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Gaurav and Pranit impress with witty commentary

    For the next round of the Bigg Boss commentary task, Gaurav and Pranit took the stage. They both mimicked and delivered witty remarks about Amaal, Tanya, and Neelam. Nehal was seen nodding in agreement as they performed.

  • 9:06 PM (IST)Sep 23, 2025
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Amaal and Shehbaz bring laughter with commentary task

    The Day 30 episode of Bigg Boss 19 house featured Amaal and Shehbaz performing the Bigg Boss commentary task. Both contestants gave their best, delivering hilarious commentary while focusing on Tanya, Abhishek, Kunicka and others. Nehal was seen smiling as she listened to their witty remarks.

  • 8:58 PM (IST)Sep 23, 2025
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Tanya gets princess treatment in latest promo

    In the latest promo, Tanya Mittal enjoys royal treatment from Amaal, Zeishan, and Shehbaz. She laughs that Shehbaz brought her plate, Amaal is feeding her, and Zeishan is giving her water. The scene gets funnier as Amaal actually feeds her while Zeishan helps her drink.

  • 8:56 PM (IST)Sep 23, 2025
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Shehbaz and Amaal's egg heist

    In the September 22nd episode, Shehbaz Badesha and Amaal Mallik secretly stole eggs from Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur’s drawer. This act left the housemates surprised.

  • 8:53 PM (IST)Sep 23, 2025
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Nehal’s harsh words from the secret room

    Nehal Chudasama, who is watching everything from the secret room, lashed out at Tanya Mittal. She even called her names.

     

  • 8:51 PM (IST)Sep 23, 2025
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Kitchen sparks drama as Mridul complains about 'roti'

    Earlier, Mridul Tiwari was seen complaining about not getting rotis, which soon turned into a bigger fight. Tanya Mittal also got involved in the argument, which added fuel to the chaos.

     

  • 8:48 PM (IST)Sep 23, 2025
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Zeishan vs Kunickaa fight turns ugly

    In the previous episode, tension rose between Zeishan Quadri and Kunickaa Sadanand as they got into a heated argument. Their verbal spat went out of control when Kunickaa warned that she would even slap him.

     

  • 8:45 PM (IST)Sep 23, 2025
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Countdown to the September 23rd episode begins

    The Bigg Boss 19 episode of September 23 is going to be filled with several things, including the BB Radio nomination task, Tanya Mittal's princess treatment from housemates and more. Bigg Boss fans can experience fresh drama once the episode begins at 9 pm on JioHotstar. Stay tuned as we bring you every twist and turn, live!

