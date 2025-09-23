Live Bigg Boss 19 September 23 LIVE UPDATES: Tanya Mittal to get princess treatment from Amaal, Zeishan, Shehbaz In the latest Bigg Boss 19 promo, Tanya Mittal is seen enjoying a princess-like treatment from housemates Amaal Mallik, Zeishan Quadri, and Shehbaz. Follow this live blog to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss 19 September 23 episode.

New Delhi:

The Bigg Boss 19 house saw major clashes in the September 22nd episode as Zeishan Quadri and Kunickaa Sadanand got into an ugly fight, while Mridul's complaint about rotis sparked another verbal spat involving Tanya. Nehal, from the secret room, commented on Tanya. Later, during the nomination task, the house split into two teams, with Nehal deciding which side would be safe for the week.

In the latest promo, Tanya Mittal is seen getting a princess-like treatment from Amaal Mallik, Zeishan, and Shehbaz. She jokes that Shehbaz brought her plate, Amaal is feeding her, and Zeishan will give her water. The hilarious moment continues as Amaal feeds her by hand while Zeishan helps her drink.