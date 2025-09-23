The Bigg Boss 19 house saw major clashes in the September 22nd episode as Zeishan Quadri and Kunickaa Sadanand got into an ugly fight, while Mridul's complaint about rotis sparked another verbal spat involving Tanya. Nehal, from the secret room, commented on Tanya. Later, during the nomination task, the house split into two teams, with Nehal deciding which side would be safe for the week.
In the latest promo, Tanya Mittal is seen getting a princess-like treatment from Amaal Mallik, Zeishan, and Shehbaz. She jokes that Shehbaz brought her plate, Amaal is feeding her, and Zeishan will give her water. The hilarious moment continues as Amaal feeds her by hand while Zeishan helps her drink.