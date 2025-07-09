Bigg Boss 19: A look at 20 celebs who have been approached for the reality show, know release date The new season of TV's biggest reality show, 'Bigg Boss', can start in the month of August itself. Let's have a look at some of the celebs who have been approached for the show.

New Delhi:

The buzz about Bigg Boss 19 has intensified. While Ram Kapoor has confirmed that he is not going to be a part of the show, there is also news that the promo of this reality show of Salman Khan will be released at the end of this month. Moreover, reports claim that the Bollywood superstar will not be the sole host of the show this time. But before that, let's have a look at some celebrities who have been approached for the show and can be the tentative contestants of Bigg Boss 19.

List of potential contestants of Bigg Boss 19

For the last few days, the list of potential contestants for the show has also come up for discussion. Apart from actress Lata Sabharwal and Ashish Vidyarthi, the names of Gautami Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Alisha Panwar, Munmun Dutta, Anita Hasnandani, Khushi Dubey, Gaurav Taneja and Apoorva Mukhija aka rebel kid are in the list. Other celebrities who have been approached for reality show are Chinky and Minky, Purav Jha, Krishna Shroff, Mr Faizu, Kanika Mann, Raj Kundra, Daisy Shah, Arshifa Khan, Tanushree Dutta, Sharad Malhotra, Mamta Kulkarni, Paras Kalnawat and Mickey Makeover.

There will be 20 contestants in Bigg Boss 19?

Multiple reports have suggested that a total of 20 or more celebrities and influencers can become contestants in Bigg Boss 19. These will also include wild-card entries. The season will start with 15 contestants. While three to five celebs will have wild-card entries. It has also been said that auditions are going on for the contestants of the show. Many celebs from the TV and film world have also been approached. Soon, the contracts will be rolled out and then the names will be revealed.

Bigg Boss 19 release date

It has already been reported that the makers are going to make 'Bigg Boss 19' the longest season ever. The show will run for five months this time. Now multiple reports have claimed that the show will start on the last weekend of August, i.e. on August 20 and 30. The makers are also going to announce the date of the grand premiere along with the promo release this month. There is also talk that this time, an AI robot will also enter the show.

Salman Khan's contract and the change of 3 hosts

This time, there will be a big change in the show regarding the host. It is said that, like every year, this year too, superstar Salman Khan will start the season, but he will not be the sole host. The report says that Salman's contract for the show is only for three months. Like every year, this time too, the makers are planning to bring different celebrities as special hosts. After Salman completes his three-month tenure, there are preparations to bring Farah Khan, Karan Johar and Anil Kapoor as hosts.

However, it is not yet decided whether there will be only one host after Salman or will they host the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episodes on different weeks. But Yes, it is confirmed that Salman Khan will host the grand finale episode of the season.

