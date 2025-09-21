Bigg Boss 19 promo: Amaal Mallik sings 'Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar' song for Tanya Mittal | Watch Urfi Javed will be seen entering the Bigg Boss 19 house and will play a fun task with the housemates. During which, Amaal will sing and perform with Tanya.

Bigg Boss 19 is making waves with new frisnhips and fallouts. The latest episode was all about Gaurav Khanna and Mridul Tiwari getting a reality check from host and superstar Salman Khan.

Now the new promo suggests that Bigg Boss OTT 1's contestant and social media influencer Urfi Javed will be entering the Bigg Boss 19 house for a fun game, where new revelations will take place.

Baseer breaks Pranit's heart for Farhana?

In the new promo, Urfi Javed enters the Bigg Boss house and asks the contestants to break the hearts of those housemates that they think will be together for a long time. During this task, Baseer was seen breaking Pranit More's heart, as he says. 'Isne mera tukda liya hai.' (He took a piece of my heart). Fans think that Baseer was talking about Farhana as she spends a lot of time with the stand-up comedian.

Amaal sings for Tanya

Later in the promo, Amaal Mallik was seen singing for Tanya Mittal as she blushed and other contestants even noticed that. The song that Amaal chose was 'Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar' from the movie Sanam Re. It is significant to note that the song is sung by his younger brother Armaan Malik and is composed by Amaal.

Nehal will enter the secret room

This Weekend Ka Vaar was not so good for Gaurav and Mridul as they were reprimanded for playing on the forefront. Later, Salman Khan also said that one of the contestants, Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, and Pranit More, will be going home today, i.e. September 21.

However, there's a twist. Nehal Chudasama will be eliminated from the Bigg Boss 19 house in front of the other contestants, but she will not leave the BB premises and will enter the secret room. Now it remains to see what twist will happen when she will be moved back to the BB house.

