Bigg Boss 19 Nominations: Who all are in the danger zone in first week? Eight Bigg Boss 19 contestants got the maximum votes and are now in eliminations zone. One of these participated will be shown doors at the first BB 19 Weekend Ka Vaar.

Bigg Boss 19 started with a pomp on August 24 and ever since, it looked like that season would be better than the last. While last season was boring and felt dragged, this time, the new row of contestants is adding on and giving a vintage Bigg Boss vibe.

While day 1 opened the gates to the secret room, as Kashmir's actress and peace activist, Farhana Bhatt, got evicted from the house and entered the segregated place. On the other hand, on day 2, Bigg Boss 19 contestants voted out 8 contestants and sent them to the elimination zone.

Bigg Boss 19 first week elimination

Bhojpuri actress-turned-influencer Neelam Giri and one of the most talked-about housemates, spiritual influencer Tanya Mittal, were the first ones to land in the danger zone. These two ladies got the maximum votes for elimination.

Next in line are actors Gaurav Khanna, Zeishan Quadri and Abhishek Bajaj. Both actors unanimously received the second most votes.

Miss Diva Universe 2018 Nehal Chudasama, stand-up comedian Pranit More and Polish actress Natalia Janoszek got the fewest but pivotal votes of elimination and hence, these eight contestants are in the danger zone for Bigg Boss 19's first eliminations.

Bigg Boss 19: How to vote for your favourite contestant?

You require a JioHotstar membership first. After subscribing, use your smartphone to access the app and look for Bigg Boss 19. Click on the show as it shows on your screen, then scroll down to select the 'Vote Now' option.

Bigg Boss 19 timings

Bigg Boss 19 can be watched on the OTT platform Jio Hotstar at 9:00 pm and Colors TV channel at 10:30 pm. The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes will be aired on both platforms at 9:00 pm.

This time, 16 contestants entered the Bigg Boss 19 house on premiere night and now it remains to see who all will participate in the show as wild card contestants.

