Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari's brother Nandu hits back at Malti Chahar, says 'Hamare bhai bhi gaali…'

Model-actor Malti Chahar is the latest wildcard entrant of Bigg Boss 19, and also one of the most controversial members of the house. Be it during nominations or Weekend Ka Vaar, she is always one of the main topics of discussion. Recently, during a segment on the show, Malti, who is always at loggerheads with co-contestant Mridul Tiwari, made a fiery statement that didn’t go unnoticed.

Malti was heard saying, “Agar ye mere bhai ko milega na bahar, to mera bhai ise itna maarega ki ye yaad rakhega (If my brother finds Mridul outside the house, he will beat him up).” For the unversed, Malti’s brother, Deepak Chahar, is a well-known Indian cricketer who has represented the country on multiple occasions.

The comment immediately stirred controversy outside the house. Fans and viewers began questioning the intent behind her words, calling them “too aggressive” for a reality show known for heated arguments but rarely threats.

Things escalated further when Mridul’s brother, Nandu, took to social media to respond. In a video now going viral, Nandu can be seen addressing Malti’s statement directly, standing up for his brother and expressing disappointment over her choice of words.

He said, "Bigg Boss ke ghar me ek bohot hi badi badmaash aur gangster Malti Chahar ji aayi hai. Mera Malti ji se ek question hai ki kya aapke bhai bohot bade gunde hain? Bohot bade badmaash hain? Gangster hain? Humne to ye suna hai ki Deepak bhai India ko represent karte hai. Bohot achha cricket khelte hai India ke liye. Bohot respectable aadmi hai. Aur aap bol rahi hai ki agar Mridul aapke bhai ko bahar mil gaya to aapka bhai unhe jaan se maar dega. Kya karenge aisa? Main bhi to usi parivaar ka hissa hu. Mai bhi bahar akele ghumta hu. Jab marzi ho kuchh karlo. Inn hawabaaziyon se kuchh nahi hota. Maarne ko koi kisi ko bhi maar deta hai (Malti Chahar, a real troublemaker and gangster, has come into the Bigg Boss house. I have a question for you, Malti: are your brothers really big goons? Big troublemakers? Gangsters? I’ve heard Deepak bhai represents India - he plays cricket for the country and is a very respectable man. And you’re saying that if Mridul meets your brother outside, your brother will kill him. Would he really do that? What would you do then? I’m part of the same family too. I also walk around alone outside. Do whatever you want; these empty threats mean nothing. Anyone can kill someone if they really want to)."

He continued, "Ye galat shabd ka istemaal mat karo. Andar aap game khel rahe ho, game ki tarah se hi khelo to bohot achha rahega. Aur aap jo ek second me gaaliyaan de deti ho, Mridul ke liye ka kisi bhi aur ke liye aap kuchh bhi bol deti ho, to aap apne shabdon par kaabu rakhe madam kyunki gaali humaare bhai bhi de sakte hain."

"Aur dusri baat, hum Gandhiji nahi hai ki aap ek chanta maaroge aur hum dusra aage kar denge. Abhi mai bohot pyaar se baat kar raha hu lekin aage agar isi tareeke se chalta raha to main bohot galat shabdon par bhi aa sakta hu jo aapki language hai meri nahi. To aap apni language par kaabu rakhiye warna mai uska jawaab bohot achhe tareeke se dunga," Nandu concluded.

While Bigg Boss thrives on drama, this latest feud has spilled beyond the house walls, drawing reactions from fans of both contestants - and leaving everyone wondering how Salman Khan will address the situation in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

