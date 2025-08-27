Bigg Boss 19: Zeishan Quadri-Gaurav Khanna's fight to Amaal Mallik's confession, know episode 4 highlights Read the highlight of Bigg Boss 19 episode 4. The BB house was on a roll in the last episode. While two actors' were seen having a fight. Composer Amaal Mallik was noticed making a confession for a mystery girl outside the Bigg Boss house.

New Delhi:

Bigg Boss 19 has started with a bang and a series of fights are being seen every day. On the third day, i.e. Wednesday's telecast, a fight for food was seen between contestants Zeishan Quadri and Gaurav Khanna. On the other hand, composer and singer Amaal Mallik was seen making a secret confession to a mystery girl outside the BB house.

In the third day's episode, Zeishan took Gaurav Khanna to task and reprimanded each other for becoming too much of a hero. On the other hand, the Anupama actor was also seen giving it back to the Gangs Of Wasseypur actor.

What was the fight about?

Zeishan Quadri was angry at Gaurav over the washing utensils duty. Earlier, the actor had the duty of washing utensils and now Gaurav has got this duty, due to which there is a ruckus between the two. When there was a fight between the two at the dining table and both of them moved forward. After this, Zeishan even told Tanya Mittal to take care of her health. Gaurav Khanna, standing next to him, told her to do her work. On this, the actor once again got angry and a fierce fight was seen between him and Gaurav Khanna.

Amaal Mallik's confession

Amaal Mallik was seen talking to the cameras as he made a confession. 'I know this person outside can think that I might not get interested here inside the house. But don't you worry. I will wait for my time outside the house. I have understood in three days that I am missing you a lot. I wish we had more time together.'

Gaurav Khanna's confession on children

Anupama actor Gaurav Khanna made a big revelation on the show as he was in conversation with Mridul Tiwari. 'I have been married for 9 years now, be we don't have kids as I am carrying forward the wish of my wife. Till a certain time, I wanted to have kids, but then she didn't and I understood her point. Ab pyaar kia hai toh nibhana padega na.'

Zeishan Quadri also revealed that he's getting married next year. However, he did not reveal the identity of her would be wife.

