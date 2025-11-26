Bigg Boss 19 gets it's first finalist: This contestant wins 'Ticket To Finale' and secures his place in top 5 Bigg Boss 19 has found its first finalist. By winning the Ticket to Finale task, a contestant has staked their claim for the title. Read further to find out the name.

New Delhi:

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 is just a few weeks away. Currently, there are eight contestants left in the house and one of them has now directly entered the finale. Four contestants competed in the Ticket to Finale task, and one of them has won.

Let us tell you that on November 26, the Bigg Boss 19 episode will bring happiness to one of the contestant's fans and it is none other than TV actor Gaurav Khanna.

These four contestants participated in the task

Let us inform you that Bigg Boss 19 featured a Ticket to Finale task, in which four contestants participated. Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt. According to reports, out of these four, Gaurav Khanna has made it directly to the finale, meaning the show has found its first finalist.

Three rounds in the task made Gaurav the winner

There were three rounds for all four contestants, each lasting 20 minutes. Farrhana Bhatt was eliminated in the first round, followed by Pranit More in the second. Then there was a clash between Gaurav and Ashnoor and she was eliminated in the third round, making Gaurav Khanna the winner of the task. With this, Bigg Boss 19 will also get its first finalist.

Who among these contestants will be the next finalist?

There are currently only eight contestants remaining in Bigg Boss 19, with Gaurav Khanna now a finalist. The competition now lies between Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, Ashnoor Kaur, Shahbaz Badesha and Malti Chahar. It will be interesting to see who becomes the next finalist.

Moreover, reports suggests that this weekend ka Vaar will feature double eviction and since 6 contestants are in the house, one of the remaining 6 will be eliminated mid-week.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal says her family has worn Manish Malhotra for years; designer's reaction goes viral