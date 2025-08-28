Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna confesses he wants kids but says wife 'doesn't want' In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 19, Anupama fame actor Gaurav Khanna confessed that he wants to have kids but his wife is not ready yet. Read on to know the details.

New Delhi:

Color TV's hit television reality show 'Bigg Boss' has come with its 19th edition this year. In the latest episode of Salman Khan's show, Anupama fame actor Gaurav Khanna confessed that he wanted to have children, but his wife does not want to and is not ready yet.

In a candid conversation with fellow contestant and YouTuber Mridul Tiwari, the Celebrity MasterChef winner Gaurav made a revelation about his desire to have kids. Read further to know the details.

Gaurav Khanna confesses he wants to have kids

During a conversation in garden area, Gaurav said, "I have been married for 9 years now, but we don't have kids as I am carrying forward the wish of my wife. Till a certain time, I wanted to have kids, but then she didn't, and I understood her point. Ab pyaar kia hai toh nibhana padega na."

While talking about his wife, Akanksha Chamola, Gaurav Khanna said, "A child is a big responsibility. I work all day, and if my wife also starts working, then who will take care of the children? It would not seem right to leave the child in someone else's care." In response to this, Mridul said, "See, maybe after two or three years".

For those who may not know, Gaurav Khanna got married to Akanksha Chamola in November 2016. It is said that their wedding took place in Kanpur. Khanna is quite active on social media and often shares pictures with her wife on his Instagram handle.

About Bigg Boss season 19

For the unversed, the premiere episode of Bigg Boss 19 was aired on Sunday, August 24, 2025. The television show features a total of 16 contestants, including Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Tanya Mittal, Nagma Mirajkar, and Baseer Ali, among others.

