BB19: From not wanting kids to unsupportive claims, times Gaurav Khanna fans trolled his wife Akanksha Chamola

Television actor Gaurav Khanna recently made headlines when his wife, Akanksha Chamola, entered the Bigg Boss 19 house on Day 2 of Family Week. Their meeting grabbed widespread attention when Akanksha was seen warning Bigg Boss, saying, "Gaurav ko unfreeze karo, warna main adult walli pappi de dungi."

Despite their evident chemistry, Gaurav Khanna's fans have trolled his wife for allegedly not supporting him, and have even criticised her decision not to have children. Here's a look at some of the instances when GK fans targeted his wife on social media.

For the unversed, Akanksha Chamola is also a television actress and has appeared in several popular serials, including Bhutu, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, and Bhooto.

When Gaurav Khanna said his wife doesn't want kids

Gaurav Khanna confesses that he wants kids, but his wife doesn't. During a conversation with fellow contestant Mridul Tiwari in one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav said, "I have been married for 9 years now, but we don't have kids as I am carrying forward the wish of my wife. Till a certain time, I wanted to have kids, but then she didn't, and I understood her point. Ab pyaar kia hai toh nibhana padega na."

Talking about his wife, Gaurav Khanna said, "A child is a big responsibility. I work all day, and if my wife also starts working, then who will take care of the children? It would not seem right to leave the child in someone else's care." In response to this, Mridul said, "See, maybe after two or three years".

Fans troll Akanksha Chamola for allegedly not supporting Gaurav Khanna

Akanksha is quite active on social media and often shares pictures with her fans. However, ever since her husband Gaurav entered the Bigg Boss 19 house, she hasn't posted anything about his participation in the reality show. Earlier in September, Gaurav Khanna's fans took to the comments section of Akanksha's posts, questioning why she had allegedly not supported her husband. Some pointed out that she hadn't even said a word about Gaurav's participation, while others speculated if she was "jealous" of him.

Gaurav Khanna fans criticise Akanksha for not supporting him and flooded the comment section with messages like, "Is she jealous of her husband?", "Why don't you say about Gaurav?", "Not even a single post to motivate GK fans", "She has no post for support to GK."

Gaurav Khanna misses his wife and family at Celebrity MasterChef finale

Meanwhile, Gaurav Khanna got emotional when his wife and family couldn't attend the finale of Celebrity MasterChef. During the finale episode, Gaurav was seen telling the judges, "Mein apni trophy aur coat apni family, wife ke paas like jana chahta hoon, kyuki woh aaj nahi aa paaye." He further added, "I am getting emotional today. Main hota nahi hoon."

For the unversed, his wife made a surprise visit during one of the episodes of Celebrity MasterChef, where she met him and shared a hug. Notably, Gaurav Khanna won the first season of Celebrity MasterChef India.

