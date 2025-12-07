Bigg Boss 19 finale timing: Updated Colors TV telecast time, OTT schedule and finalists The Bigg Boss 19 grand finale airs today at 9 PM on both Colors TV and Jio Hotstar. The TV telecast has shifted from 10:30 PM to 9 PM for the finale night.

New Delhi:

After almost 4 months of drama, fights and laughter, Bigg Boss 19 is coming to an end today with a grand finale episode. The show, which was yet again hosted by Salman Khan, also featured Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty on a few Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, giving reality checks to the BB 19 contestants.

Now that the finale day is here, the telecast timings have changed for Colors TV channel. Read further to know the Bigg Boss 19 finale time.

TV telecast time changed for Bigg Boss 19 finale

Bigg Boss airs on TV an hour and a half after the OTT broadcast on JioHotstar. Throughout the season, we saw the show telecast on the Colors TV channel at 10:30 PM, while on JioHotstar, it aired at 9 PM. However, this will not be the case on the day of the finale. The makers have changed the timing of the finale. The grand finale will be aired today, on Sunday, December 7, at 9 PM on both platforms.

This means there is no change in the OTT timing. Only the finale episode on TV has been moved from 10:30 PM to 9 PM, an hour and a half earlier on Colors TV channel

A look at Bigg Boss 19's complete contestant list

Contestant number 1 is Ashnoor Kaur (TV actor)

Contestant number 2 is Zeishan Quadri (TV actor and screenwriter)

Contestant number 3 is Tanya Mittal (spiritual influencer)

Contestant number 4 is Awez Darbar (Social media influencer)

Contestant number 5 is Nagma Mirajkar (Social media influencer)

Contestant number 6 is Nehal Chudasama (Miss Diva Universe 2018 winner)

Contestant number 7 is Baseer Ali (Splitsvilla 10 winner)

Contestant number 8 is Abhishek Bajaj (TV and film actor)

Contestant number 9 is Gaurav Khanna (TV actor)

Contestant number 10 is Natalia Janoszek (Film actor)

Contestant number 11: Pranit More (Stand-up comedian)

Contestant number 12: Farhana Bhatt (Film actress)

Contestant number 13: Neelam Giri (Bhojpuri actress)

Contestant number 14: Kunickaa Sadanand (TV actress)

Contestant number 15: Mridul Tiwari (YouTuber)

Contestant number 16: Amaal Mallik (Singer-composer)

Contestant number 17: Wild Card - Shehbaz Badesha (Social media influencer)

Contestant number 18: Wild Card - Malti Chahar (Director-writer)

Bigg Boss 19 top 5

Gaurav Khanna was the first finalist of Bigg Boss 19. Apart from him, the top 5 include Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal and Pranit More.

