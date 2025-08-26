Bigg Boss 19, Day 1: Farhana Bhatt becomes first contestant to face eviction, but there’s a catch Bigg Boss 19 began with drama as Farhana Bhatt was evicted on the very first day. But in a twist, she entered the Secret Room, shocking viewers.

In a shocking move on the very first day, Bigg Boss announced the first eviction of Season 19. The housemates were asked to decide who among them did not deserve to remain in the house. After much debate, the maximum votes went against Farhana Bhatt, making her the first contestant to be evicted.

But Bigg Boss added drama by sending her to the Secret Room, where she can now watch and listen to her fellow housemates without them knowing.

While her eviction shocked viewers, the twist gives Farhana Bhatt a strategic edge. She can now observe other contestants from the Secret Room and understand alliances and politics unfolding inside the house before re-entering at a later stage.

Who is Farhana Bhatt?

Farhana Bhatt is a social media personality and television face who entered Bigg Boss 19 with much fanfare. Her eviction and subsequent twist has already made her one of the most talked-about contestants of the season.

Bigg Boss 19 Day 1 highlights: First fights and drama

Alongside Farhana’s eviction twist, Day 1 also witnessed a clash between Baseer Ali and Kunickaa Sadanand. When Basheer asked for an omelette, Kunickaa told him to cook it himself, sparking a heated exchange in the kitchen.

What to expect next in Bigg Boss 19

The promo for the upcoming episode shows Bigg Boss starting the nomination process. Housemates will have to vote for contestants they want to see nominated for eviction, setting the stage for more drama, politics and shifting alliances.

This year, viewers can stream Bigg Boss 19 on JioHotstar at 9 pm before its scheduled television time, which is 10.30 pm.

