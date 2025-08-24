Bigg Boss 19 contestant Nehal Chudasama: From Miss Diva Universe to Salman Khan’s show Nehal Chudasama, Miss Diva Universe 2018, has joined Bigg Boss 19 as contestant number 6. The model and fitness consultant is also popular on Instagram.

Nehal Chudasama is contestant number 6 in Bigg Boss 19. The model and former Miss Diva Universe 2018 made a dazzling entry on the premiere stage, catching everyone’s attention with her confidence and charm.

Host Salman Khan welcomed her on stage, where she even made fellow contestants Abhishek Bajaj and Baseer Ali compete for her.

Who is Nehal Chudasama?

Nehal Chudasama is best known as Miss Diva Universe 2018, and she represented India at the Miss Universe 2018 pageant. Apart from her modelling career, she works as a fitness consultant and has a strong social media presence with over 164K Instagram followers.

Early life and background

Born on 22 August 1996 in Mumbai, Nehal grew up in the city and studied at St. Rock’s School and Thakur College of Science and Commerce. She lost her mother at the age of 13 and was raised by her father, who became a pillar of support in her journey.

Nehal’s interest in modelling grew after watching Manasi Moghe represent India at Miss Universe 2013. Though initially hesitant to pursue modelling, her father encouraged her, leading her to participate in Miss Diva 2018, which she went on to win.

Nehal Chudasama in Bigg Boss 19

With her background in modelling and fitness, Nehal brings elegance, strength, and determination to the Bigg Boss 19 house. Fans are already excited to see how she balances glamour with strategy in the weeks ahead.

