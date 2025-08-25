Mridul Tiwari: Know everything about the Bigg Boss 19 contestant who defeated Shehbaz Badesha on day 1 Mridul Tiwari defeated Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz Badesha in the 'Janta ka faisla' contest and entered Bigg Boss 19. Read further to know everything about the contestant.

Coming from the small town of Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, 24-year-old Mridul Tiwari entered the country's biggest reality show 'Bigg Boss season 19' with a bang. On the premiere day itself, the YouTuber defeated Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz Badesha, in the 'Janta Ka Faisla' round and secured his place on the show. But who is Mridul Tiwari?

First step in the world of YouTube

In 2019, Mridul started uploading small skits and funny videos on YouTube. One of these videos, in which he presented a glimpse of school life, went comically viral. Millions of people liked that video and Mridul's channel gained tremendous momentum in a few months.

From here, he started getting recognised as a 'digital star'. The audience liked the simplicity, common life situations and funny twists in his videos so much that people started considering him a boy from their own locality.

Journey of 19 million subscribers

In just five years, Mridul gained 19 million, i.e. 1.9 crore subscribers on YouTube. This is a big achievement for any Indian digital creator. The most popular videos on his channel are those in which the Indian family, friendship, relationships and everyday life situations have been presented funnily.

Big break on Bigg Boss 19

For the last few days, people were voting for Mridul Tiwari so that he could appear on the show as there was a competition for votes between Mridul Tiwari and Shahnaz Gill's brother, Shahbaz, for a long time. In such a situation, when both of them went on stage in front of Salman, there was a little commotion between the two. Mridul even told Shahbaz that he lacks confidence. Later, he was announced as Bigg Boss 19's contestant number 15.

2024 was significant for Mridul Tiwari

In the year 2024, Mridul received the Best Content Creator Award at the Influencer Impact Awards. Influencers like Elvish Yadav, Manveer Gurjar and Rajat Dalal are supporting him for his journey in Bigg Boss 19. Not only this, but they were also constantly appealing to vote for Mridul. Now that the YouTuber has entered the show, it remains to see if he can lead on to the image.

