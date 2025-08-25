Bigg Boss 19 contestant Gaurav Khanna: Anupama’s Anuj Kapadia joins Salman Khan’s show Television star Gaurav Khanna, best known as Anuj Kapadia in Anupama, has entered Bigg Boss 19. The actor, who also won Celebrity MasterChef, is set to bring his charm and strong fan base to Salman Khan’s reality show.

New Delhi:

Famous television personality Gaurav Khanna has entered the Bigg Boss 19 house. Known for his iconic role as Anuj Kapadia in Star Plus’ superhit show Anupama, the actor is ready to showcase his real personality on India’s biggest reality show.

This isn’t his first reality TV stint. Gaurav previously appeared in the first season of Celebrity MasterChef, where he won the competition.

About Gaurav Khanna

Gaurav Khanna was born on December 11, 1980, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Over the years, he has built a strong fan base thanks to his versatile acting and charming screen presence.

Gaurav Khanna’s television career

Beyond Anupama, where his portrayal of Anuj Kapadia made him a household name, Gaurav has worked in several hit serials, including:

Bhabhi

Meri Doli Tere Angana

Santaan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Love Ne Mila Di Jodi

Jeevan Saathi: Humsafar Zindagi Ke

With a career spanning two decades, he is one of the most respected faces in Indian television.

Gaurav Khanna in Bigg Boss 19

Now stepping into Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav Khanna promises to bring his experience, maturity and strong fan following into the game. Fans are eager to see how the calm and composed “Anuj Kapadia” persona will translate inside the high-pressure Bigg Boss house.

