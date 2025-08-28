Bigg Boss 19 contestants play captaincy task, turmoil in Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand's friendship Bigg Boss 19 will get its first captain on Friday. Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand and Abhishek Bajaj won the first task and became the contenders.

Bigg Boss 19 is on and how! The show is gaining its momentum in the first week itself and the 16 new contestants are leaving no stone unturned in contributing to Salman Khan's show.

In Bigg Boss 19's episode 5, the BB home saw a new twist as new alliances were formed and some friends seemed distant. It was

Bigg Boss 19 will get its first captain

Bigg Boss 19 contestants participated in the captaincy tasks. the first round, Baseer Ali was the operator and in the second task, Tanya Mittal was given the responsibility. Episode 5 ended with Ashnoor, Kunickaa being in the race as no one sided with Abhishek.

The captaincy task

The captaincy task began with Baseer being the investigator of the task and he voted out Amaal Mallik and Mridul Tiwari out. As the game seemed against Gaurav, the actor played with wit and brain and made it to the last round.

In the last round, Baseer's friends, Nehal Chudasama and Zeishan Quadri, were voted out and Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand and Ashnoor Kaur became the contenders to become the first week's captain.

Gaurav and Kunickaa's friendship goes through rough patch

TV actor Gaurav Khanna was seen having a good bond with Kunickaa Sadanand since day 1. However, the two were seen having a clash of words in Bigg Boss 19 episode 9. It was started after Abhishek, Kunickaa and Ashnoor made it to the finals of the captaincy task.

During this, Gaurav was seen taking Ashnoor's side and this hurt Kunickaa. The actor was seen telling others to vote for Ashnoor. Later, Kunickaa told Gaurav not to talk to her until she talked to him, as she felt betrayed.

