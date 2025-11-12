Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik's inappropriate gesture towards Tanya Mittal draws flak Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal engaged in a heated argument in one of the recent episodes of Bigg Boss 19. However, Amaal Mallik's inappropriate gesture caught everybody's attention, drawing criticism from contestant Kunickaa Sadanand.

New Delhi:

Colors TV's hit reality show Bigg Boss 19 has entered a dramatic phase and the tension in the house shows no signs of slowing down. This week was not less than a rollercoaster as it saw a double eviction with Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri leaving the house, followed by a mid-week elimination where Mridul Tiwari was evicted.

In one of the recent episodes, Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal, who were once friends at the beginning of the show were seen engaging in a heated argument. What caught everybody's attention was Amaal Mallik's reaction to Tanya Mittal's comments, as the singer made an inappropriate gesture.

Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mallik engage in verbal argument

During the task, Amaal mocked Tanya, claiming she's always honest. He asks the other housemates if they'll support her if she runs for captaincy, but most vote against her. This angers Tanya and she calls him the biggest liar. Amaal even calls Tanya a "gaddar" (traitor).

Tanya Mittal calls Amaal Mallik 'brother'

During the episode, when Tanya accuses Amaal of being fake on camera, she even calls him 'brother'. But Amaal made an inappropriate gesture saying, "Isko laga ye bhaiya bolegi toh mera dil toot jaayega, par mujhe gha*tega bhi farak nahi pada."

Kunickaa Sadnanad also called out Amaal for doing that gesture and said, "Shi Shi Amaal." The actress even asked him, "How can you do all these actions?"

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna becomes BB captain for an hour before Shehbaz Badesha takes over?