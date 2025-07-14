Bigg Boss 18 fame Kashish Kapoor files FIR against house help for allegedly stealing Rs 7 lakh Kashish Kapoor lodged the complaints at Amboli police station on July 9, 2025 accusing her domestic help, Sachin Kumar Choudhary, of allegedly stealing Rs 7 lakh.

New Delhi:

Television actress and reality star Kashish Kapoor filed an FIR against her house help after discovering cash missing from her residence. The 24-year-old, known for her stint on Bigg Boss 18 and Splitsvilla X5, lodged the complaints at Amboli police station on July 9, 2025 accusing her domestic help, Sachin Kumar Choudhary, of allegedly stealing Rs 7 lakh. According to Kashish Kapoor's statement and police sources, the reality show star kept Rs 7 lakh in a cupboard drawer intended to be transferred to her mother. But on July 9, Kapoor found a huge amount missing from the drawer.

The accused allegedly produced Rs 50,000 from his pockets

Upon checking on July 9, she found Rs 2.5 lakh only and the remaining amount was missing. Suspicion fell on Chaudhary, who had served as her domestic help for about last five months. When confronted, he allegedly produced Rs 50,000 from his pockets and then fled the residence. Kapoor responded swiftly, calling building security and heading directly to the police station, she formally registered the FIR under Section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which covers theft by a servant of a master's property. The Amboli police have launched an official probe and are actively searching for the accused.

Kashish posted a video

Kapoor expressed her emotions on a vlog and said, 'I trusted that person, but he has hurt both my feelings and trust and urged prompt police action.' She added that the accused at the time of confrontation claimed to have taken Rs 50,000 from the missing sum. As the investigation continues, residents of Andheri West await closure while Kapoor is currently in Singapore for a professional shoot. She also issued a public statement expressing her disappointment and emotional distress. 'This has shaken my trust, I treated him like my family and he betrayed that it's not just about money, it's about the violation of personal space and faith.'

She said that the CCTV footage from the building is being reviewed by the police to track the suspect's escape route. Kapoor also revealed that she had no prior complaint or suspicion against the domestic help, which made the betrayal even more shocking. Reportedly, the accused had access to the house in her absence and may have been planning the theft over time. Police have also questioned a few building staff members as part of the investigation. The incident has raised concerns among celebrities and locals in the area about the background verification and references before employing household workers.

