Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik discusses her painful childhood memories and her parents relationship

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, contestant Alice Kaushik was seen sharing the emotional struggle she experienced growing up in her childhood due to the toxic relationship of her parents. Alice revealed that her mother and father had regular fights, which impacted her deeply. Despite her father being violent at times, Alice revealed that she was much closer to him than her mother. "Though he was a bit violent, I was close to him," she said. "My mom and dad never had a good equation. They would fight every day,'' she added.

Was only Alice's father violent?

During her conversation with Nyraa, Alice openly admitted that both of her parents had physically abused her. "Everyone was. So was my mother. Violence was in his nature. We grew up in that. For us, this was normal,'' she added.

When she called her father after a hiatus

Alice shared that she had a bad experience when her mother told her to call her father after a gap of two to three years. She said that when she called her father, it was picked up by a stranger, following which she was informed that her father had died. She also said that she first thought it was a joke, but later she received her father's picture confirming his death by suicide. She mentioned, “That image, for the next four years, I couldn’t let go of it.”