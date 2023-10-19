Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui, Khanzaadi to lock horns over THIS issue | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM PROMO Bigg Boss 17 is hosted by Salman Khan on weekends

Bigg Boss 17 is getting interesting with each day as the housemates have now started interacted with each other more. While some of them have found their comfort zone with other inmates in the BB House, others have been still struggling to get along with one another. Two days back, Bigg Boss announced the first nomination of the season, following which three contestants including Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra and Navid Sole, which also sparked new tangent of animosity among each other.

The official Instagram handle of ColorsTV shared a new promo of today's episode wherein Munawar Faruqui and Khanzaadi can be seen locking horns with each other over some kitchen duties.

In the promo, Munawar and Khanzaadi can be seen in a verbal spat with each other face-to-face, while other housemates are trying to separate them.

Take a look:

In the video, Munawar can also be heard saying 'abey chal' to Khanzaadi.

This is not the first time, Bigg Boss 17 House is witnessing a quarrel between two housemates. Earlier, Abhishek Kumar was seen in verbal spats with many inmates including his ex-beau Isha Malviya.

In the caption, the makers wrote, ''Munawar ko aaya Khanzaadi ke bartaav par gussa. Kya hoga yeh kalesh ka nateeja?''

In the previous episode, Bigg Boss even gave a last warning to Abhishek over his aggressive behaviour in the BB House.

More details about Bigg Boss 17

Hosted by Salman Khan on weekends, the new season commenced on October 15 with 17 participants. Apart from Munawar and Khanzaadi, the current season also includes Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, KhanZaadi, Munawar Faruqui, Rinku Dhawan, Anurag Dobhal, Jigna Vora, Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Bhai, and Arun Srikanth Mahashetty.

The popular reality show airs on ColorsTV at 10 pm on weekdays and 9 pm on weekends.

