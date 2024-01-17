Bigg Boss 17: 'Ek se Jyada ladki...', Samarth Jurel speaks on cosy moments with gf Isha Malviya

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Samarth Jurel speaks on cosy moments with Isha Malviya

Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya's love life was much talked about in Bigg Boss 17 House. Samarth entered the show as a wild card contestant and changed the entire game of Isha as she entered the show with her ex-boyfriend Abhishek. She also became friendly with Abhishek in the show. But after Samarth's entry, Isha and Abhishek's relationship went from bad to worse. However, Jurel is the latest contestant to be evicted from the show. After coming out of Bigg Boss 17, Samarth has been vocally speaking about Isha and Abhishek.

Samarth on going cosy inside the Bigg Boss house

Samarth was also asked about going full cosy with Isha inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. 'This is my way of loving. I don't think there is anything wrong with it. Moreover, I was not going intimate with more than one girl. I was kissing and hugging my girlfriend. And this is a way to show someone that you love someone. I know that I am like this on the outside and I was real on the inside too," told Samarth to Filmygyan.

Apart from this, Samarth said that he was not happy with his elimination because he wanted to win the show. He also said that he has spent a good time inside Bigg Boss.

Samarth on fight with Abhishek

Apart from this, Samarth also spoke about his fight and slap from Abhishek. 'Yes, it is my fault. Both are wrong. If the actions I did, the poking, and the talking, turned out to be my frustration because of his actions. He said wrong to Isha, that was in my mind, that's why I did it. People don't forget things for years and how can I forget an old thing in 4 weeks? However, I was wrong. I don't want anyone else to do either,' said Samarth.

Let us tell you that Samarth had poked Abhishek in the show, due to which Abhishek raised his hand on Samarth. Then Abhishek was sent out of the Bigg Boss 17 house However, then Salman Khan made Abhishek re-entry into the show.​

