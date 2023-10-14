Bigg Boss 17: Contestants likely to get SPECIAL access to mobile phone inside BB House? More deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FREEPIK Salman Khan to return as host in Bigg Boss 17.

Bigg Boss is all set to return to television with its 17th edition. Fans are super-excited for the new season and the show has been captivating a lot of attention recently in relation to possible contestants, the theme of BB House, and the new twist. In the latest development, the reality show might give access to mobile phone inside the house for the first time ever. As per a report by Bigg Boss Tak, contestants of this season will have special access to a phone inside the house, and to enjoy this advantage, one has to win special challenges.

''This phone might be special ones that bigg boss can talk to & guide them. And even they can talk to their loved ones, friends or family,'' reads the caption of the post.

With this new twist in BB17, it will be interesting to see how contestants will be using this advantage in the upcoming season.

Last week, Colors TV dropped a new promo and promised 'dhamka' in Bigg Boss 17. In the promo, the actor says in Hindi, "Arey ye bhi koi bomb hai. Isse bhi explosive sadasya aayenge." He goes on to cut the wrong wide leading to an explosion. He then says, "Aag se khilayenge, dhamaka karayenge, dil dimaag aur dum ka hoga ye game but ye game nahi hoga sabke liye same to same."

Here's the list of Bigg Boss 17's confirmed contestants:

Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain

Aishwarya Sharma & Neil Bhatt

Isha Malviya & Abhishek Kumar

Munawar Faruqui

Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider

Mannara Chopra

Jigna Vora

Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Prank

Manasvi Mamgai

Rishi Dhawan

