Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal aka Babu Bhaiya demands exit from show for THIS reason | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB A still from Bigg Boss 17's episode

Bigg Boss 17 latest updates: New drama surrounded the Bigg Boss 17 house on Tuesday after Anurag Dobhal made some shocking allegations against the makers and the host, Salman Khan. After a massive fight with Arun Mahashetty and Abhishek Kumar, Dobhal aka Babu Bhaiya had a long conversation with Bigg Boss in the confession room and said he could not survive in the game.

In the latest episode, Dobhal, in a conversation with the makers, said, "I’m feeling very disturbed. I don’t know why.” Replying to his inhibitions, Bigg Boss asked, "Do you really need a psychiatrist, or just because Vicky Bhaiya has told you that’s why you’re asking? I’m asking you because your mental health is our priority, and the moment a psychiatrist feels that you need it, we will send it to you."

Anurag Dobhal makes shocking allegations about Salman Khan and the makers

"I’m feeling frustrated. I can’t take a lot of things." He added that he was unhappy with Salman Khan speaking about his Youtube community and BroSena (Anurag's fans). “Give feedback on Anurag Dobhal and BroSena. Mein jo bhi hu apne mehnat ke vajah se hu, BroSena ke wajah se nahi hoon," Dobhal replied. “If things continue like this, then yes. If I’m allowed to leave without penalty, then yes. I can’t survive like this," he added.

Watch the video here:

The makers also clarified that Salman Khan's feedback during Weekend Ka Vaar episodes is not the show's but the audience's. However, the YouTuber kept insisting that his BroSena mention every week makes him uncomfortable as he is in the house as Anurag Dobhal and not a representation of his fan base.

Meanwhile, Munawar Faruqui and Aishwarya Sharma will nominate Ankita Lokhande and Abhishek Kumar in the upcoming episode.

Also Read: 'Tune mujhe use kiya hai': Ankita Lokhande lashes out at husband Vicky Jain for THIS reason in Bigg Boss 17

Latest Entertainment News