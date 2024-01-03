Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar SLAPS Samarth Jurel for mocking his 'mental health' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Bigg Boss 17 is hosted by Salman Khan on weekends

Bigg Boss 17 is just a month away from concluding the season. As each day passes by, things inside the BB House are getting out of control. The love triangle between Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, and Samarth Jurel is one of the most talked about topics of the current season. The three are often seen fighting with each other. In a latest promo shared by its makers, things will get more ugly as in the clip, both Samarth and Isha are seen provoking Abhishek.

The viral promo clip is doing rounds on X (formerly Twitter) wherein Abhishek is seen slapping Samarth after the latter mocks him over his 'mental health'.

Watch the viral video:

In the video, Samarth is seen saying 'Ek baar jispe stamp lag gaya chomu, toh phir lag gya chomu.'' He is also heard saying, ''baap ka gutter chaap londa,'' while Abhishek is seen countering him by shouting loudly at him.

The clip also features Isha making fun of Abhishek for being 'claustrophobic'. In one of the sections, Samarth puts a blanket on Abhishek and Isha is mocking him by saying 'TV tod de.'' In the end of the video, Samarth is seen touching the face of Abhishek, following which the latter slaps the former in no time, leaving everyone in shock.

Netizens' reaction

Soon after the video went viral online, netizens started flooding the comment section. One user wrote, ''Isha and Chintu ki pitne wali harkatein hai vaise saari.'' Another one wrote, ''#Abhishek zyada marna tha , patak patak ke marna tha us chintu ko.''

A third user commented, ''Samrth ne pehle muh me mara sayad fir abhiskek ne mara.''