Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar CONFESSES his love for Isha Malviya, says 'can't move on'

With drama, fights and changing equations, Bigg Boss 17 has returned to our TV screens with Salman Khan resuming his role as the host. The season has garnered attention due to its diverse lineup of contestants, which includes the intriguing ex-couple, Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya. While things got off to a rocky start for the former partners, as they engaged in a heated argument during the premiere episode on October 15, seems like things are taking a positive turn as Abhishek opened up about his feelings for Isha. He broke down discussing his breakup with Isha and also made a surprising revelation, expressing his desire to marry her.

Abhishek Kumar's confession

Abhishek became emotional while discussing his feelings for Isha during a conversation with Munawar Faruqui. He shared his emotional turmoil, saying, "Right now, I'm in a situation where I'm trying to ignore her. I talk to other women, trying to divert my attention, but when I see her, my body starts shivering."

"I keep wondering why we broke up and why destiny brought us back together under the same roof. I even suggested to her, 'Give 10 years to your career, and then marry me.' I'm ready to marry her. I have strong feelings for her. If you speak to people from 'Udaariyaan,' you'll understand how deeply I loved her. Now, I'm hurting a lot, and I can't bear it." His emotional moment added a layer of complexity to Abhishek and Isha's relationship dynamics within the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Further, he added, "I am unable to accept and forget that it's over. I had promised my family that I'll stay away from her when I come to Bigg Boss. But I am unable to take her out of my mind."

Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar's equation

For the unversed, Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar were rumoured to be dating during their stint in Udaariyaan. While Abhishek claimed to be in a relationship, Isha always maintained her stance that they were 'close friends'. Also, the two ended up in a major spat that led to several accusations and revelations on Bigg Boss 17 premiere night. Isha had even accused Abhishek of possessiveness and physical violence.

