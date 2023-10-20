Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek-Arun, Ankita-Khanzaadi, Neil-Vicky get into UGLY fights ahead of Weekend Ka Vaar

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM PROMO Stills from the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17 has been making headlines ever since its inception on October 15. The new season began with 17 popular celebrities including Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, KhanZaadi, Munawar Faruqui, among several others. In the beginning, the housemates were interacting and getting to know each other. The environment of the BB House was also cordial and full of harmony. Now, ever since the first nomination of the season took place, where three contestants Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra and Navid Sole were nominated for the week, the BB House is not the same place.

The makers of the show on Friday shared several videos on its Instagram handle featuring verbal spat between several inmates including Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Srikanth Mashettey, among others.

In one of the videos, Ankita can be seen in a verbal spat with KhanZaadi. In another one, Neil is seen angry with Vicky and walks towards him with fury in his eyes, while Abhishek holds him back.

Check out the promo videos:

In a third promo of the upcoming episode, Abhishek again get into an ugly fight. This time with Arun Srikanth Mashettey. Earlier in the week, Bigg Boss gave a strict warning to Abhishek over his aggressive and provocative behaviour towards other housemates.

About Bigg Boss 17

Hosted by Salman Khan on weekends, the new season commenced on October 15 with 17 participants. Apart from Munawar and Khanzaadi, the current season also includes Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, KhanZaadi, Munawar Faruqui, Rinku Dhawan, Anurag Dobhal, Jigna Vora, Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Bhai, and Arun Srikanth Mahashetty.

On season's first Weekend Ka Vaar, Kangana Ranaut will be sharing the stage with Salman Khan and promote her upcoming flick Tejas. The film will hit the big screens on October 27.

The popular reality show airs on ColorsTV at 10 pm on weekdays and 9 pm on weekends.

