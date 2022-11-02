Bigg Boss 16: Vishal Kotian compares Tina Datta to 'underwear brand', asks her to 'be real'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/VISHALKOTIAN, TINADATTA Vishal Kotian compares Tina Datta to 'underwear brand'

Bigg Boss 16: The popular reality show hosted by Salman Khan has successfully completed one month run and is not ready to leave the top position on television. The show is topping the charts and amassing a massive viewership. Till now, the viewers have witnessed it all, from close friendships to ugly fights, from love angles to broken hearts. In last week's episode, while talking about eviction, Tina said to Shalin that she’s created a brand for herself in the industry over the years and she was not going to get eliminated before Soundarya. However, her comment did not go well with Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian, and he mocked the television actress.

Vishal Kotian, who is actively following the current season, took a direct dig at contestant Tina Datta's statement about being a 'brand'. In the episode, Tina was talking to Shalin, saying that she is a brand. She said, "I'm a brand. You think I'll get evicted before Soundarya Sharma? She has around 6 million followers on social media but hardly gets comments on her posts."

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian took to Twitter on Monday and wrote, "Heard #TinaDatta saying she is a brand. I wonder if it's RUPA underwear baniyan. They come to a reality show and act like stars. Be real n ppl will like u. #ShivThakare #MCStan n #AbduRoziq the only real players in Bigg Boss 16."

As soon as he tweeted, several people flocked to the comment section to show their support for Tina. One user wrote, "Aap toh apna opinion nah he do to acha h" (It would be better if you don't give your opinion). Another user commented, "Were you real in your season? if yes, sadly your reality forced me to not support you after 1 month." A third user wrote, "She really is a brand so pretty and gracious."

Currently on 'Bigg Boss 16', Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam and Sumbul Touqeer have been nominated for this week's eviction.

(WITH IANS INPUTS)

