Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta's mom disparages Sreejita's 'housebreaker' claim, says 'usne khudko niche giraya'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TINADATTA, SREEJITADE Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta's mom disparages Sreejita De

Tina Datta and Sreejita De, who are not on "good terms," as seen on the show, were friends before entering the house. In an episode, while speaking with a co-contestant, Sreejita De referred to Tina as a "housebreaker," claiming that this was the reason she couldn't find her soulmate and settle in life. Tina Datta's family was clearly offended by the remark. Tina's mother, Madhumita Datta, has spoken out about Sreejita De calling her daughter a "housebreaker" on national television in a recent interview.

Speaking to India Today, She said, "I felt BB house wasn't the right place to question Sreejita. I didn't want to get an answer on the show. I want an answer from her outside the house. Aisa bola gaya hain ki she (Tina) broke a lot of homes. Toh use (Sreejita) kam se kam 4-5 ghar dikhana padega with proof. If Tina has indeed broken homes, toh vo log bhi toh bahar aayenge na. On one hand, you (Sreejita) say we are not friends when Tina has already said that they are friends. You can only comment when you are good friends and share things with each other. If I had scolded her (Sreejita) ya 2 baatein sunayi hoti, toh kya milta mujhe? Kuch nahi milne wala. Jo jawab usko dena hai vo bahar aake de. Because Tina's father wants an answer. That day itself, her father said he needed an answer with proof."

She further said, "Usne Tina ko niche kiya toh usne khudko niche giraya. Vo bhi aisi baat ki jisme 1% sacchai nahi hain. Kya bahar aake vo proof de paayegi? Why would you say something when you don't have any proof?"

Also Read: New Titanic poster, trailer ahead of movie's 25th anniversary re-release will make you fall in love

Tina's mother expressed her disappointment over Sreejita's "housebreaker" remark and told that when she leaves the house, she will be required to show proof of her claim. She also stated that Tina's father requires evidence.

Also Read: Jeff Beck, the guitar god who influenced generations, dies at 78

Latest Entertainment News