Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer's father's advice to her, 'show Tina & Shalin their aukaat'. Fans are divided

Bigg Boss 16 has been riding high on accusations and fights lately. While Tina Datta has been accusing Sumbul Touqeer Khan of being obsessed with Shalin Bhanot, the latter has been trying to build bridges between the two actresses. Nonetheless, their fights and 'love triangle' has garnered much attention from the fans as well as the TV stars. On Monday, the whole fiasco took another turn when Sumbul received a call from her father in the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Colors channel on Monday shared a promo of the same in which Sumbul can be seen breaking down after hearing her father's voice. As soon as Sumbul's father asks her what is happening, she starts crying and says "I have no idea." Further, Sumbul's father advises her to get her act together and stay away from Tina and Shalin.

He adds that Sumbul should ask Tina if she isn't ashamed and that the actress should show them their 'aukaat on National TV." Sumbul responds that she will do as her father says. Watch the promo here-

While Sumbul promised to follow her father's advice, netizens weren't happy with the conversation. Many BB fans believed that it is unfair that the actress was given the opportunity to talk to her father and many others slammed him for using words like 'aukaat'. A Twitter user said, "He is really Disgusting as a father the words he said are not the words of a wise man. How can he insult another woman when her own daughter is at fault? Using derogatory remarks for someone else daughter is so pathetic."

TV actor Kushal Tandon also questioned Sumbul's father and said, "Why sumbul is only contestant who’s dad was allowed to come on stage to talk about how she is goin ….. how she is the only contestant who’s dad gives her a cal and can talk over phone." His another tweet read, "And how dare her dad is allowed to have a phone call now … and how can he speak Ill of other contestants … vo bhi kiski ki Beti hain his dad is saying tina is Kamini… stay out of her wow"

Devoleena Bhattacharjee also tweeted, "I wonder why the phone call was shown when @BiggBoss himself mentioned it was inappropriate. I understand the anger & frustration #sumbul’s father is going through. But #tina’s parents must be going through the same hurt & anger after listening to the call & abuses. IT WAS WRONG."

On the other hand, a section of fans on social media supported Sumbul and lauded his father for exposing Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot. A Twitter user said, "Spineless Shalin trying to manipulate her for Tina slavery that he does!! Tina day by day becoming disgusting!!"

Fans also lauded Sumbul's father for appreciating Fahmaan Khan's friendship with her. During the conversation, Sumbul's father said, "There is a friend like Fahmaan Khan outside who is your true friend. There should have been a friend like him in the house. Tina and Shalin are only exploiting your friendship and talk badly about you behind your back.

What is your opinion on Shalin Bhanot's friendship with Sumbul?

